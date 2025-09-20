Grammy-Winning Songwriter Brett James Dies in Plane Crash

Celebrated songwriter Brett James, known for his work with Carrie Underwood and other country stars, died in a plane crash in North Carolina. Tributes have poured in following his death.

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Brett James has tragically died in a plane crash . The renowned hitmaker, aged 57, was among three fatalities when the aircraft he was aboard crashed into a field in North Carolina. James, a celebrated figure in the music industry, enjoyed a prolific career spanning both performance and songwriting, leaving an indelible mark on country and pop music.

His talent earned him a place in the National Songwriters Hall of Fame, solidifying his legacy as a true icon of the craft. He initially embarked on a solo career, releasing his debut album in 1995. However, James found his true calling in songwriting, contributing to numerous chart-topping hits that would define his career. His versatility and ability to collaborate with a diverse range of artists cemented his place as one of the most successful songwriters of his time. \James' songwriting prowess shone brightly, particularly in the country music scene. He collaborated with an array of country music stars, including Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, and Bon Jovi. He also penned songs for established pop groups, such as The Backstreet Boys and The Fray. His most notable achievement was his work on Carrie Underwood's 2007 Grammy Award-winning track, Jesus Take The Wheel. The song’s success was undeniable, earning it the SOCAN Song of the Year award at the 2006 Canadian Country Music Awards and securing Underwood two Grammy awards in 2007 for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. Furthermore, it topped Billboard's US Hot Country Songs chart, cementing its place as a modern country classic. Beyond Jesus Take The Wheel, James wrote an impressive 26 number-one songs and numerous top 10 country tracks. His ability to craft memorable melodies and emotionally resonant lyrics made him a highly sought-after collaborator and an influential figure in the music industry.\The Cirrus SR22T aircraft, registered to Brett James, took off from Nashville, Tennessee, before crashing in Macon County, North Carolina, at approximately 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of all occupants. The crash occurred in an open field near Iotla Valley Elementary School, but fortunately, no students or staff were harmed. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the tragic accident. The music world has responded with an outpouring of grief and tributes to the late songwriter. The Nashville Songwriters Association International expressed their profound sadness, stating they are stunned by the death of board member and legendary songwriter Brett James. Dierks Bentley, who co-wrote the 2013 hit I Hold On with James, paid tribute to his friend and collaborator, calling him a total stud, a fellow aviator, and one of the best singer-songwriters in town, a total legend. Bentley recounted the emotional depth James brought to their collaboration, highlighting the impact of their friendship and the enduring legacy of their work together. Bentley further shared the intimate details behind the creation of 'I Hold On', revealing how James understood the song's meaning after his father's death, which changed Bentley’s life and how he looks at life from there. James's death represents a significant loss for the music community, his work is to be always remembered





