Grammy-Winning Songwriter Brett James Dies in Plane Crash

Acclaimed songwriter Brett James, known for writing hits for Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, and Bon Jovi, has died in a plane crash in North Carolina. The crash is under investigation.

Brett James , the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, has tragically died in a plane crash in North Carolina. The 57-year-old was among the three people on board the Cirrus SR22T aircraft, which was registered to him. The aircraft, which had departed from Nashville, Tennessee, crashed in an open field near Iotla Valley Elementary School in Macon County at approximately 3 pm local time on Thursday. Thankfully, no students or staff were injured in the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. James was a highly esteemed figure in the music industry, renowned for his prolific songwriting contributions and impressive discography. His loss has sent shockwaves through the music community and beyond, with numerous tributes pouring in from fellow musicians, industry professionals, and fans. He had a successful music career and was even a member of the National Songwriters Hall of Fame. His legacy will undoubtedly live on through his timeless music. The details surrounding the crash are still being investigated. \Brett James leaves behind a legacy of remarkable achievements in the music industry, having collaborated with some of the biggest names in country and pop music. He was celebrated for his exceptional talent and his ability to craft emotionally resonant songs. James' songwriting credits included collaborations with Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Bon Jovi, The Backstreet Boys, The Fray and Jessica Andrews. He achieved a Grammy Award in 2007 for his work on Carrie Underwood's hit song Jesus Take The Wheel, a testament to his talent. That song not only earned him a Grammy but was also named SOCAN Song of the Year at the 2006 Canadian Country Music Awards. The song further propelled Underwood to stardom and solidified James' reputation as a brilliant songwriter. He also wrote the song Who I Am for Jessica Andrews, which reached number one in the charts in 2001. James also penned Dierks Bentley’s 2013 hit I Hold On. Brett's impact extended beyond the awards and accolades; he had a profound influence on many artists and his music continues to touch the hearts of millions. He was responsible for 26 number one songs and several top 10 country tracks. \Following the tragic news, the music community has expressed its grief and paid tribute to James' remarkable career and influence. The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) released a statement expressing profound sorrow, stating that the loss of the board member and legendary songwriter was deeply felt. Dierks Bentley paid tribute to his friend and collaborator, calling him a “total stud” and a “legend” in a heartfelt message. Bentley recounted their collaboration on I Hold On, sharing how James' songwriting skills and understanding helped create the song's powerful impact. The outpouring of tributes underscores the significant impact Brett James had on the music world and his enduring legacy. His ability to connect with listeners through his songs and his dedication to his craft have left an indelible mark on the music industry. The loss of Brett James is a great loss, and the outpouring of support illustrates how greatly he was loved and appreciated. The investigation into the crash will likely take time to uncover, but for now, we can remember the man who wrote some amazing songs





