Grand National 2026: Defending Champion Nick Rockett Withdrawn, I Am Maximus Now Favored

The 2026 Grand National sees a major shift as defending champion Nick Rockett is withdrawn, making I Am Maximus the new favorite. The race faces uncertainty with potential jockey changes and a wide-open field.

The 2026 Grand National has experienced a dramatic shake-up with the withdrawal of Nick Rockett , the defending champion and a leading contender, just before the race. The horse was declared a non-runner on Thursday morning, approximately 48 hours before the highly anticipated event, due to a self-certificate citing a cough.

This unexpected development has dramatically shifted the odds, making I Am Maximus, another horse trained by Willie Mullins, the overwhelming favorite for the prestigious race on Saturday. This sudden change has sent shockwaves through the racing community and promises an unpredictable competition. Tom Bellamy was initially named as the jockey for Nick Rockett following the defending jockey Patrick Mullins switching mounts to another horse from his father's stable, Grangeclare West, but Bellamy's joy was short-lived with the subsequent withdrawal.\The unexpected turn of events has generated considerable discussion and speculation within the racing world. Matt Chapman, speaking on ITV, described the situation as 'extraordinary' and highlighted the whirlwind experience for Tom Bellamy. The potential for further changes exists, as Kielan Woods, the scheduled rider of Marble Sands, is in doubt after a fall at Fontwell. Woods' hip was dislocated and then relocated. If Woods is unable to participate, Graeme McPherson might have an opportunity to select a jockey for Marble Sands, adding further layers of uncertainty to the race. Bellamy's reaction, as expressed on Chapman's Unbridled podcast, reflected disbelief at the unfolding events. For now, Bellamy must accept a role as a spectator as the race approaches. The removal of Nick Rockett from the lineup paves the way for a new competitor, Gordon Elliott's Pied Piper, to step up. Pied Piper, an eight-year-old, has faced setbacks in recent outings, including a performance at the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham. Nick Rockett's prior form includes a third-place finish in the Bluegrass Racehorse Cube Chase at Down Royal, marking his return to competition after the previous year's Grand National triumph. Despite the withdrawal, Mullins still has a strong presence in the race, with I Am Maximus, the 2024 champion, poised to reclaim the title from the front of the pack.\This year's Grand National promises to be a captivating event, filled with unexpected twists and turns. The withdrawal of the defending champion has created a wide-open field, enhancing the excitement and unpredictability of the race. The focus now shifts to I Am Maximus, who is set to lead the charge for Willie Mullins' stable. The potential changes in jockey assignments and the uncertain fitness of other horses add another dimension of unpredictability to the event. The race is likely to provide a platform for new contenders to emerge and for established stars to cement their legacies. As the final hours approach, the anticipation builds, leaving fans and the racing community eager to witness the outcome of this thrilling competition. The drama surrounding the withdrawal of Nick Rockett and the potential jockey changes have injected added drama and interest in the race, making this year's Grand National one of the most talked-about in recent memory. The race is being eagerly anticipated, and the developments leading up to the race have guaranteed that this year’s Grand National will be a memorable event. This year’s race has all the makings of a classic, with the absence of the defending champion, and the new jockey assignments that have been made





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Grand National Horse Racing Nick Rockett I Am Maximus Willie Mullins Tom Bellamy Kielan Woods Pied Piper

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