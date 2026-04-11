Grand National Punter Wins Over €900,000 on I Am Maximus

A lucky punter celebrated a massive victory, winning over €900,000 on I Am Maximus at the Grand National. This victory was particularly painful for the bookmakers, who had to pay out huge sums on the winning horse. The race was a nightmare for bookmakers, with a huge bet placed on the eventual winner.

The Grand National delivered a massive payday for one incredibly fortunate punter this year, with a single bet on I Am Maximus resulting in a staggering win of over €900,000. I Am Maximus , ridden by Paul Townend, secured victory, becoming the first horse since the legendary Red Rum to reclaim the Grand National title. The horse was a popular choice throughout the day, ultimately starting as the 9/2 favorite for trainer Willie Mullins and owner JP McManus.

However, the biggest celebration was reserved for the individual who placed an extraordinary bet on the ten-year-old gelding. The details of the wager, revealed by ITV Racing, showed that on-course bookmakers Fitzwilliam Sports accepted a £100,000 bet on I Am Maximus at odds of 8/1. Johnny Dineen, a professional gambler working with Fitzwilliam Sports at Aintree, described the bet as the largest the bookmaker had ever taken. The bookmaker had to try and manage their exposure in the betting ring. Fitzwilliam Sports, run by Paul Byrne, had a day to forget as the punter's successful gamble resulted in a significant financial loss for the bookmaker. \This outcome was particularly painful for Fitzwilliam Sports, as the Irish bookmaker and racehorse owner Paul Byrne had seen his horse, Soldier In Milan, win the Irish Grand National just last weekend. The lucky punter's gamble on the unpredictable Grand National race earned them a substantial £800,000 (€917,680). The unfortunate task of recounting the bookmaker's losses fell to Kieran Stokes, with Dineen having already departed. Stokes explained that while Fitzwilliam Sports attempted to hedge some of the bet, it wasn't enough to mitigate the impact of I Am Maximus's victory. The steady stream of support for I Am Maximus in the final hour leading up to the race further amplified the bookmaker's woes, particularly as the horse's odds shortened. He noted that Grangeclare West also drew considerable betting interest, along with Jordans. Stokes added that, despite the substantial loss, the experience, the bookmaker's first time at the Grand National, hadn't deterred them, and they planned to return next year. He described the race as the most challenging of the year for a reason, and compared the experience to the legendary days of betting ring trade. The race also brought to light the huge gamble on the winner of the Irish National on Easter Monday which Fitzwilliam Sports was on the right side of due to Paul Byrne also being the owner of the company. \The impact of I Am Maximus's win was felt across the industry, with other bookmakers also experiencing losses. Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes acknowledged the punters' loyalty to I Am Maximus, noting the extensive support for the horse throughout the week. She described the result as undesirable for the bookmaker, suggesting it was a 'Punters' Grand National'. A spokesperson from Betfair echoed the sentiment, characterizing the result as bruising for the bookmaker. The winner was the worst result in their book, and the places offered little consolation. The outcome underscored the unpredictable nature of the Grand National and the potential for significant payouts for those who take a chance on the right horse. The race highlighted the significant impact of public gambling on major events and the risks involved for bookmakers, as they attempted to manage their exposure while providing odds and taking bets





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