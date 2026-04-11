Grand National Runners Undergo Veterinary Assessment; Jockey Dunne Hospitalized

Multiple horses in the Randox Grand National faced misfortune, with several runners requiring veterinary attention after failing to finish the race. Jockey Robbie Dunne was taken to the hospital for treatment following a fall.

Several horses experienced misfortune at the Randox Grand National , with three runners undergoing veterinary assessment following their failures to complete the grueling race. The renowned Willie Mullins stable saw their contender, Quai De Bourbon, stumble at the second fence, abruptly ending their hopes in the four-and-a-quarter-mile challenge. Another horse, Mr Vango, trained by Sara Bradstock, suffered a fall at the sixth obstacle, further compounding the day's challenges.

Both Quai De Bourbon and Mr Vango were swiftly transported back to the stables via horse ambulance, underscoring the immediate care provided to the animals. Top Of The Bill, representing Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies, and guided by Ginger McCain’s grandson Toby McCain-Mitchell, met a similar fate, falling at the final fence. While the horse remained on the ground for a short while, it was later observed walking back, signifying a degree of recovery but necessitating a return to the stables for closer scrutiny.\A statement issued by the Aintree track shed light on the post-race assessments. It confirmed that Top Of The Bill would remain under assessment at the stables following the fall. Quai De Bourbon, having been assessed at the scene, was transported by horse ambulance and returned to the stables for more comprehensive evaluation. Similarly, Mr Vango, after an on-course assessment, also utilized the horse ambulance for transport back to the stables to receive more extensive veterinary attention. Adding to the drama, Stellar Story, under the guidance of jockey Robbie Dunne, from the Gordon Elliott stable, stumbled at the 19th fence, resulting in Dunne being transported to a local hospital for additional treatment, reflecting the risks inherent in the sport. The Aintree statement also stated that Jockey Robbie Dunne was assessed on course by the medical team and he is conscious and talking before being transported to hospital. The safety of the riders and horses remained a primary concern, with the statement reassuring that all other horses and riders were accounted for, a critical aspect of managing the event's aftermath.\The day's events were further marked by a somber note when Get On George, competing in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle earlier in the day, sustained a race-ending injury on the flat and regrettably had to be euthanized, highlighting the inherent dangers that can arise in the sport. This somber event underscores the importance of the careful monitoring of horse welfare throughout the racing events. The incident underscores the inherent risks associated with horse racing, where, despite stringent safety measures, unforeseen accidents can occur. The news provides a stark reminder of the responsibilities event organizers, trainers, and jockeys have to the welfare of their animals. It is a necessary aspect of acknowledging the very real physical demands placed on the horses, and the crucial importance of a proactive approach to equine safety. As the day's action concluded, it became clear the racing community was forced to grapple with a set of diverse incidents, necessitating intense focus on the ongoing care of the horses and the wellbeing of the riders. For those interested in staying up to date, it's possible to receive comprehensive sports updates by signing up for the sport newsletter bringing stories from Ireland and beyond





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Grand National Horse Racing Veterinary Assessment Jockey Injury Aintree

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