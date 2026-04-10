Green Party Calls for New Bank Holiday to Match EU Average

The Green Party in Ireland is pushing for an additional bank holiday to bring the country in line with the European Union average, proposing two potential dates for an extra day off for Irish workers.

The Green Party is advocating for the introduction of an additional bank holiday in Ireland , aiming to align the country with the European Union average in terms of public holidays. Currently, Irish workers are entitled to ten bank holiday s annually, a number that increased with the recent addition of St Bridget's Day. However, this still leaves Ireland short of the EU average of twelve bank holiday s per year.

Countries like Cyprus and Lithuania lead the way in Europe, offering approximately fifteen days off to their workforce. Spain and Portugal also boast a generous number of public holidays, with most regions in Spain having fourteen and Portugal having thirteen mandatory holidays respectively. The Green Party's leadership, notably Roderic O'Gorman, played a key role in establishing St Bridget's Day as a bank holiday, and is now actively pursuing further initiatives to address this discrepancy. This push stems from a recognition of the importance of work-life balance and the potential benefits of increased leisure time for workers. O'Gorman, a TD, has emphasized the high labor productivity in Ireland, highlighting the significant contribution of workers to the country's economic prosperity. Consequently, he believes that the government should prioritize and acknowledge the value of leisure time and family time for the workforce. The party suggests two potential dates for the new bank holiday: converting Good Friday into a full bank holiday and/or establishing a bank holiday during the summer months. \The primary proposal involves converting Good Friday, which is currently a public holiday, into a full-fledged bank holiday. This change would ensure that workers in the private sector, who often miss out on the current Good Friday holiday, receive the same benefits as those in the public sector. Additionally, the Green Party has proposed the possibility of a third bank holiday during the summer. This option would involve designating the first weekend of July as a bank holiday, providing people with an opportunity to enjoy extended time off during the summer. The party's rationale for this proposal is to give people more time to spend with family and allow them more time for leisure and relaxation, further increasing the well being of the workforce, recognizing their valuable contributions to the economy and creating a better work-life balance. \Looking ahead to 2026, Irish workers can anticipate six more bank holidays. These include days in May, June, August, October and two in December, the latter coinciding with the Christmas period. The Green Party's initiative reflects a broader movement towards prioritizing worker welfare and recognizing the importance of leisure time in fostering a healthy and productive workforce. The introduction of an additional bank holiday has the potential to boost employee morale and contribute to improved work-life balance, aligning with the EU's overall standards in terms of worker benefits and promoting a more equitable work environment. The call for this measure highlights a growing emphasis on balancing economic growth with social well-being, acknowledging the crucial role that a satisfied and well-rested workforce plays in national prosperity. The Green Party's focus on this initiative underscores their commitment to policies that support workers' rights and enhance their quality of life, positioning them as advocates for a fairer and more balanced society. The implementation of such a policy would not only benefit workers but also potentially stimulate the economy through increased tourism and consumer spending during extended holiday periods





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