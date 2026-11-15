Greyhound Racing Ireland Faces PAC Scrutiny Over Welfare and Funding

Greyhound Racing Ireland CEO Tim Lucey defended state funding before the Public Accounts Committee amidst declining attendance and welfare concerns.

Tim Lucey, the chief executive of Greyhound Racing Ireland, faced a grueling three-hour examination before the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday. The session addressed critical questions regarding the sport's welfare record, declining attendances, and its entitlement to over €20 million in State funding.

Industry Decline and State Support

The scrutiny followed a detailed report from the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO), which raised serious doubts about continued State support for the industry. The PBO stated that evidence suggests an industry in slow and sustained decline, asking if State intervention is merely arresting an inevitable collapse. This report emerged just a month after greyhound racing benefited from significant budget wins.

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Mortality Rates and Tracking Systems

Greyhound Racing Ireland introduced a mandatory tracking system five years ago following the 2019 Prime Time Investigates program. The system now monitors 67,000 racing greyhounds in the jurisdiction. The committee heard that 8,414 of the 12,766 dogs born between 2021 and 2024 had been reported dead in the traceability system, with many suspected euthanasia.

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Stakeholder Positions and Data Disputes

Paul Murphy TD challenged Lucey on why dogs were dying at such high rates and why three times more dogs were being killed than rehomed. Lucey declined to answer directly, citing his position. Murphy's figures were disputed by officials who noted that over 42,000 greyhounds were born between 2021 and 2024, with up to 28,000 exported and removed from the tracking system.

Global Context and Local Resistance

Greyhound racing faces bans in Wales, Scotland, New Zealand, and 44 US states. Despite global decline, trainer Peter Cronin defended the industry as part of traditional heritage. He emphasized that welfare is paramount and that the vast majority of people do not rear dogs to harm them.