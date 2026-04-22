Grieving Mother Demands Formal Inquest Into Daughter's Sudden Death

A mother is calling for a formal inquest after her 28-year-old daughter, who had a history of mental health struggles, was ruled to have died of natural causes following only a CT scan.

The grieving mother of 28-year-old Frances Perry has expressed profound outrage and heartbreak after the sudden death of her daughter was attributed to natural causes via a CT scan rather than a formal inquest. Sally Brock, residing in Chesterton, describes the process as a cold and insufficient conclusion to the life of a young woman who struggled significantly with her mental health .

Frances was discovered deceased in a flat in the Wellgate area of Trent Vale, Stoke-on-Trent, in November 2024. Following the discovery, authorities determined that her death resulted from complications related to a high body mass index, a finding that led officials to bypass a traditional inquest. For Ms. Brock, this decision feels like a cruel dismissal of her daughter's complex medical and psychological history, leaving her without the closure she desperately needs to begin mourning. Frances Perry had a long and difficult history with the mental health system, having been admitted to various facilities including Harplands Hospital in Hartshill and The Radbourne Unit in Derbyshire. Her mother highlights that in the year leading up to her death, Frances experienced a significant increase in body weight and appeared heavily sedated, which made her barely recognizable to her family. Beyond these challenges, Frances suffered from severe epileptic seizures and had a history of suicide attempts, which were documented during her time being sectioned under the Mental Health Act. Sally Brock believes that the rapid move toward a CT-based determination of death fails to account for the medication, the underlying health conditions, and the potential failures in care that occurred while her daughter was supposed to be under professional supervision. The mother insists that her daughter was incredibly vulnerable and deserved a much more thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to her passing at such a young age. The official response from the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Coroner's Service maintains that every death referred to their office undergoes an individual investigation to determine the cause. A spokesperson explained that when a death is found to be due to natural causes, a formal inquest is not legally mandatory. However, they acknowledged that the next of kin retains the right to request a formal review of the coroner's decision. Despite this procedural pathway, Sally Brock remains deeply distressed, stating that a CT scan cannot replace the depth of an inquiry needed to understand why a 28-year-old woman lost her life in these specific circumstances. She feels that the current conclusion treats her daughter's life as a mere statistic and fears that the lack of a formal investigation will prevent the truth from ever being fully uncovered. As the family continues to grapple with the tragedy, the call for transparency and accountability remains their primary focus in seeking peace





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Frances Perry Coroner Inquest Mental Health Stoke-On-Trent

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