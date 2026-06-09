Grigor Dimitrov Headlines Historic ATP Challenger 75 in Dublin

Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov leads the field at the first ATP Challenger tournament in Ireland in nearly 20 years, held at Elm Park Golf & Sports Club from June 15-20, 2025. The event features a prize fund of €100,000 and a strong entry list including players just outside the top 100.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov , a former world number three and three-time Grand Slam semifinalist, headlines the ATP Challenger 75 tournament set to take place at Elm Park Golf & Sports Club in Donnybrook, Dublin, from June 15th to June 20th, 2025.

This marks the first time in nearly two decades that Ireland hosts a men's ATP Challenger event, bringing professional tennis at a level just below the ATP Tour back to Irish soil. The tournament, which features a prize fund of nearly €100,000, has generated significant excitement, with tickets selling out within hours of their release.

Dimitrov, aged 35, is known for his elegant one-handed backhand and has often been compared to Roger Federer, earning the nickname Baby Fed during his junior years. Despite his talent, he has never won a Grand Slam title, though he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

His participation in Dublin comes after a dramatic moment at Wimbledon last year, where he was leading world number one Jannik Sinner two sets to love before tearing a pectoral muscle, forcing a retirement that handed Sinner the match. Sinner went on to win his first Wimbledon title, while Dimitrov has been recovering and is eager to compete again.

Tennis Ireland CEO Kevin Quinn expressed delight at Dimitrov's entry, noting that his presence adds glamour to the event and attracts global attention. Beyond Dimitrov, the entry list includes several other notable players ranked just outside the top 100. Frenchman Titouan Droguet, ranked 111th; Italian Francesco Maestrelli, ranked 126th; American Colton Smith, ranked 176th; and James McCabe, who has Irish heritage and is ranked 233rd, are all confirmed participants.

McCabe, who has an Irish father and Filipino mother, brings a local connection to the draw. Additionally, world number one junior Ivan Ivanov will compete before heading to Wimbledon's junior championships. The organizers also anticipate interest from players who exit early from the concurrent grass-court events at Queen's Club and Halle. Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, a former Australian Open doubles champion alongside Nick Kyrgios, has also entered.

Kokkinakis, known for his powerful game, has been recovering from injury and is currently ranked in the 500s, but he has previously reached a career-high singles ranking of 65. His participation adds further depth to the field. The tournament's grass courts at Elm Park, along with practice courts at nearby Claremont Railway Union, provide an ideal preparation for Wimbledon qualifying, which begins on June 22nd at Roehampton.

This timing is crucial for players transitioning from the clay-court season, as the French Open concluded just the previous week. The grass-court season is notoriously short, and Quinn highlighted the collaboration with the Lawn Tennis Association to extend playing opportunities. The Dublin ATP Challenger offers a unique experience for players and fans alike. Unlike other grass-court tournaments in Mallorca or Germany, the Irish climate provides conditions similar to Wimbledon, with the possibility of showers, wind, and sun.

This unpredictability adds a layer of challenge and authenticity. The event sold out rapidly, reflecting the strong appetite for top-class tennis in Ireland, which boasts a large playing community. Kevin Quinn noted the enthusiasm from players wanting to come to Dublin, citing a novelty factor but also the quality of the facilities. The tournament not only showcases international talent but also supports Irish tennis development by providing a platform for local players to compete against world-class opponents.

With a packed schedule of qualifying rounds starting Sunday, and main draw matches throughout the week, culminating in the final on Saturday, June 20th, the event promises high-quality tennis. Dimitrov's appearance, coupled with the depth of the field, ensures that the Dublin Challenger will be a memorable addition to the ATP calendar. As the grass-court season heats up, all eyes will be on Elm Park to see who can claim the title and momentum heading into Wimbledon





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