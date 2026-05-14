Growing Your Own Food: Tips from Ashford Castle's Garden Manager

Alex Lavarde, garden manager atHeading up Ashford Estate’s ambitious kitchen garden project, shares his top tips for growing a kitchen garden at home. He emphasizes that everyone can grow their own food if they put their mind to it and advises beginners to start small with vegetables they enjoy eating.

Ashford Castle’s Garden Manager gives his top tips for growing a kitchen garden at home. There’s something special about growing your own vegetables, watching them ripen and harvesting them for a home-cooked meal.

Alex Lavarde, garden manager atHeading up Ashford Estate’s ambitious kitchen garden project, is of the opinion that everyone can grow their own food if they put their mind to it: ‘You don’t need experience to grow your own food, you just need a bit of time and a willingness to start. Begin small with the vegetables you actually enjoy eating, then decide what works best for your space, whether that’s pots, raised beds or a patch in the garden.

’ April and May are the busiest months in the Irish gardening calendar, says Alex, as he and his team plant herbs, vegetables and salads that will feature on menus at Ashford Castle and its sister property, The Lodge at Ashford Castle, in the months ahead





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Kitchen Garden Growing Your Own Food Tips For Beginners April And May Planting Herbs And Vegetables Growing Potatoes Carrots Onions Lettuce Cabbage Broccoli Peas And Tomatoes

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