Guinness Heir Home Hits Market For 650,000 Euro In Dublin Rialto

A former senior executive residence tied to the Guinness family heritage is listed for 650,000 Euro. The property features extensive modern renovations in Dublin's Rialto neighborhood.

A distinctive terraced home with deep historical ties to the Guinness family and the Iveagh Trust is currently available for purchase in Dublin. Located at 4 Herberton Drive in the Rialto area, the property carries an asking price of 650,000 Euro. The listing is being handled by the estate agency Sherry Fitzgerald, offering potential buyers a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of Ireland's industrial and social history.

The Origins Of The Iveagh Trust Property

The property's historical significance stems from the philanthropic legacy of Edward Cecil Guinness, who established the Iveagh Trust in 1890. This organization was created to introduce modern social housing to Dublin and funded essential community infrastructure including public baths, hostels for the unhoused, and indoor markets. The Trust also provided significant welfare benefits to its workers decades before labor laws mandated such provisions, including pensions, healthcare, paid annual holidays, hot meals, and child allowances.

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In 1938, the family acquired a series of new houses on Herberton Drive, specifically for employees holding senior positions within the Guinness organization. This three-bedroom, redbrick home covers 1,109 square feet and represents one of these exclusive residences. It remained in the hands of a single family for generations, with the previous owner noting that the head of that household was employed by Guinness for their entire life.

Extensive Renovations And Modern Upgrades

Current owners who purchased the home in 2017 faced a challenging restoration project. The property had been empty for seven years and was described as uninhabitable upon acquisition. The owners gutted the interior completely, removing internal walls and extending the space to create a large, open-plan kitchen, dining, and sitting room. This new layout features a high, vaulted ceiling equipped with Velux windows to maximize natural light.

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The transformation included significant structural and thermal improvements. The house was insulated to raise its Building Energy Rating from F to B, ensuring better energy efficiency. Downstairs, engineered oak floors were installed, and a salvaged fireplace from the 1930s was placed in the sitting room. The original staircase remains in the hallway, leading to two double bedrooms, a single bedroom, and a family bathroom on the upper floor.

Outdoor Spaces And Location Amenities

The exterior of the home has also been carefully landscaped to complement the historic architecture. The front garden features a Sunburst tree and two wisteria bushes that drape over an arched porch. A herringbone cobblelock driveway provides access to the property, while the back garden is paved with yellow granite.

This rear outdoor space includes a soundproofed studio wired for electricity and equipped with an en suite bathroom. The location offers convenient access to public transport, situated on the 122 and S2 bus routes. It is approximately a 12-minute walk from the Suir Road Red Line Luas stop and about a 30-minute drive from the Dublin city center. The property is also located just 1.5km from the new children's hospital, which is currently under construction.