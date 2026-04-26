Gunman Attempts to Breach White House Dinner Attended by Donald Trump; Secret Service Intervenes

A gunman carrying multiple weapons attempted to storm a dinner attended by Donald Trump, prompting a swift response from the Secret Service. One officer was injured, and the suspect is in custody. Authorities believe the suspect acted alone.

A disturbing incident unfolded at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night, as a gunman attempted to breach security and potentially target attendees, including former President Donald Trump .

The event, held at the Washington Hilton hotel, was thrown into chaos when the suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, initiated a security breach while carrying multiple weapons, including a shotgun and handgun. Secret Service agents swiftly intervened, rapidly evacuating Trump from the ballroom where he was seated on stage.

One Secret Service officer sustained a gunshot wound during the confrontation but was fortunately protected by their bulletproof vest and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect, who was reportedly a guest at the hotel, was quickly apprehended by law enforcement officials and taken into custody. While he did not sustain any injuries during the takedown, he is currently undergoing evaluation at a hospital.

Authorities believe Allen acted alone, classifying him as a 'lone wolf,' but have yet to determine a definitive motive for the attack or identify a specific intended target. Former President Trump, addressing the media following the incident, characterized the suspect as 'a lone wolf whack job' and praised the swift and decisive actions of the Secret Service agents who neutralized the threat.

He emphasized that the suspect did not come close to breaching the ballroom and expressed his admiration for the unified response displayed by those present at the dinner. Video footage shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform depicted the suspect attempting to bypass security barricades before being intercepted by the Secret Service.

The incident has understandably prompted a review of security protocols at the Washington Hilton, a venue with a somber history of presidential assassination attempts – notably the 1981 shooting of President Ronald Reagan outside the hotel. The response from officials has been one of condemnation and reassurance. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that Allen faces charges, including assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, with further charges anticipated.

He lauded the bravery of law enforcement and vowed that justice would be served. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser stated there was no indication of additional individuals involved in the incident. The event is expected to be rescheduled within the next 30 days. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing security challenges faced by high-profile figures and the dedication of those tasked with protecting them.

The swift response of the Secret Service undoubtedly prevented a potentially far more tragic outcome. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to uncover the full extent of the suspect’s motives and any potential connections to extremist groups or ideologies. The focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of future events and reinforcing the measures in place to protect individuals in positions of public prominence.

The incident has sparked a national conversation about security protocols and the potential for lone-wolf attacks, prompting calls for increased vigilance and enhanced security measures at public events





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Secret Service Gunman Security Breach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rid slugs and snails from your garden with little-known about 'secret weapon'Slugs and snails can wreak havoc in your garden — but there is a humane method to deal with the problem, according to one Irish expert who described it as a 'secret weapon'

Read more »

Epsom Salt: The Secret to a Thicker, Greener Lawn This SpringDiscover how Epsom salt can naturally boost your lawn's growth, color, and drought resistance this spring. Learn the proper application method for a healthier, more vibrant lawn without using harsh chemicals.

Read more »

Rory McIlroy skips Donald Trump PGA Tour golf event in 'carnage' scheduleRory McIlroy will skip next week's Cadillac Championship at Donald Trump's Doral golf course in Miami, with the six-time major champion managing his schedule ahead of the PGA Championship.

Read more »

Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner; President Trump EvacuatedMultiple shots were fired at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, prompting the immediate evacuation of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. A suspect is in custody, and an investigation is underway.

Read more »

Trump Rushed Off Stage Amid Shooting at Media GalaDonald Trump was quickly escorted off stage by Secret Service agents during a media event after gunshots were fired. A Secret Service officer was shot but protected by a bulletproof vest. The alleged shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, is in custody.

Read more »

Trump evacuated from White House Correspondents' Dinner after gunshots heardPresident Donald Trump was attending the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday when chaos broke out and gunshots were heard, prompting his quick evacuation – the shooter has since been apprehended

Read more »