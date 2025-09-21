H-1B Visa Fee Imposed by Trump Sparks Chaos in US Tech Sector

US President Donald Trump's executive order imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas triggered widespread confusion and operational adjustments within the US tech sector. Companies like Amazon and Microsoft issued emergency guidance to employees, while the Indian government expressed concerns about the impact on its nationals. The move aims to encourage hiring American workers but is facing criticism for potentially harming the industry and giving advantages to other countries.

The US technology sector faced significant disruption over the weekend as companies scrambled to understand and respond to sweeping changes to the H-1B foreign worker visa program. This program, heavily utilized by US tech giants to attract and retain skilled workers, became subject to a new executive order signed by President Donald Trump .

The order imposed a substantial application fee of $100,000, sending shockwaves through the industry and leaving companies racing to provide guidance to their employees, many of whom are located across the globe. The ambiguity surrounding the implementation of this fee, particularly whether it would apply retroactively to existing H-1B visa holders, created considerable uncertainty and prompted immediate action from major players in the tech world.\Leading technology companies such as Amazon and Microsoft took swift action to advise their employees. These companies, recognizing the potential impact of the new regulations, issued urgent guidance, strongly recommending that H-1B holders avoid leaving the United States until the full implications of the policy were clarified. Moreover, employees currently stationed overseas were advised to return to the US before the new rules took effect. These precautionary measures highlighted the industry's reliance on the H-1B program and the critical need to ensure the continued employment of skilled workers. Reports indicated that these two tech giants alone secured approvals for over 15,000 H-1B visas in the most recent fiscal year, underscoring the program's vital role in their operations. Financial institutions, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, also provided advisories, urging their employees with H-1B visas to exercise caution regarding international travel. The immigration law firm Fragomen, specializing in processing H-1B visas, advised its clients to return to the US by a specific deadline. This flurry of activity demonstrated the far-reaching impact of the changes and the industry’s proactive response to the new measures.\Later clarifications from the White House attempted to mitigate the initial confusion and concern. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the $100,000 fee would only apply to new applicants, not to current visa holders or those seeking renewals. This clarification, however, appeared to contradict earlier statements made by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who had indicated the fee would be applied annually. This discrepancy in information further heightened the uncertainty, emphasizing the need for consistent and clear communication from the administration. The director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Joseph Edlow, issued instructions to immigration officers to ensure consistency in their decisions. A White House spokesperson stated the move aimed to encourage the hiring of American workers and to provide greater certainty to companies employing foreign nationals. The H-1B visa program sees approximately 400,000 applications approved annually, with a large proportion being renewals. The program's importance extends far beyond Silicon Valley, supporting industries like accountancy and healthcare. While some within the Trump coalition had previously supported the H-1B program, others advocated for its abolition. The reaction from the tech community was largely negative, with Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator, describing the decision as a mistake and a gift to overseas tech hubs. Goldy Hyder, president of the Business Council of Canada, suggested Canada should capitalize on the situation to attract skilled workers. The changes could potentially impact global talent, with Toronto-based Alex Tapscott suggesting Canada could become a more attractive destination. The Indian government expressed concern about the visa changes, foreseeing potential humanitarian consequences and advising its missions to assist Indian nationals travelling back to the US





