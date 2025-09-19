Haaland Breaks Record as Man City Open Champions League with Victory Against 10-Man Napoli

Manchester City started their Champions League journey with a convincing 2-0 win over Napoli. Erling Haaland etched his name in the history books, becoming the fastest player to reach 50 Champions League goals.

Manchester City secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against 10-man Napoli in their opening Champions League group stage match. Erling Haaland etched his name in the history books by becoming the fastest player to reach 50 Champions League goals, achieving the milestone in just 49 appearances. He surpassed Ruud van Nistelrooy's previous record of 62 games.\Haaland's majestic second-half header, expertly assisted by Phil Foden, set the tone for City's dominance.

Jeremy Doku added further gloss to the scoreline with a stunning individual goal late in the game. The victory was a testament to City's attacking prowess and a fitting response to their derby win over Manchester United on Sunday.\The match was marred by a controversial red card shown to Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo in the first half. The captain was deemed to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity by stopping Haaland's run with a foul. Napoli, shorthanded and playing defensively, struggled to contain City's relentless pressure. Despite a valiant effort from goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who made several impressive saves, City's superiority was evident throughout. The triumph was a statement of intent from Guardiola's side as they embark on their Champions League campaign





