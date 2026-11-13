Finland beat Ireland 1-0 in Euro U21 playoff first leg after snow interruption

Finland defeated Ireland 1-0 in the first leg of their Euro U21 playoff qualifier in Tampere after a first-half snowstorm caused a stoppage in play. The second leg takes place at Turner's Cross on Tuesday with the tie still finely balanced.

Finland defeated Ireland 1-0 in the first leg of their Euro U21 playoff qualifier in Tampere on Friday evening, with substitute Onni Helén scoring the only goal in first-half stoppage time.

Snow Disrupts Finland Ireland Euro Qualifier

The match was heavily disrupted by snow showers, which forced the referee to call both sets of players off the field during the first half. The second leg takes place at Turner's Cross on Tuesday, and Ireland will still be hopeful of turning the tie around. Considering the challenges they faced in a game that never felt like ending, Ireland won't grumble too much with this playoff defeat.

Also read Finland 1-0 Ireland: U21 Euro Playoff First Leg Report

Not when everything is still on the line going into Tuesday's decisive second leg. Helén struck with the last action of the first half. Liam Möller delivered a cross into the box, and Helén got in between two Irish defenders to find the corner of the net with a well-executed header.

The goal left Ireland manager Jim Crawford visibly frustrated, as it came moments after Owen Elding had headed the ball into the net at the other end, only to be flagged offside from a Cathal McCarthy cross. When the game kicked off, there was not a flake on the playing surface and Finland confidently zipped the ball around an artificial turf that had been watered before the game. They pinned Ireland deep and were the dominant side.

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Had Alex Murphy not cut out Liam Möller's early cross, Otto Ruoppi would have scored from close range and Crawford's young side would have been in a world of pain with just three minutes gone. Finland racked up 34 goals in their 10 group games, compared to Ireland's 16-goal haul. They were also buoyed as their last victory in this stadium was a 2-1 win against heavyweights Spain back in September.

Referee Halts Play Amid Heavy Snowfall

Ireland needed to find a way of taking the sting out of Finland's approach and while they mulled it over, the snow began to fall. Gently at first, but by the 21st minute the Austrian referee had to replace the white ball with a yellow one. Nine minutes later, the officials called a temporary halt to proceedings as the lines on the pitch were not visible.

Both sets of players headed for the dugouts where the Finns were handed robes to keep them warm, while the Irish went without and just toughed it out. A lone member of the ground staff used a hand-held push-plough to chisel fresh lines and after a five-minute break, play resumed with Ireland all the better for it.

The difficult conditions blunted Finland's attack although Matias Siltanen's free-kick bounced awkwardly in the box, goalkeeper Noah Jauny dealt with it after seeing it late. Owen Elding, capped last month for the senior team, saw a headed goal on his under-21 debut correctly ruled out for offside but it was better from Ireland, even if Finland always carried a threat.

Siltanen curled a shot just wide from the edge of the box and it served Ireland a warning as Finland caught the Boys in Green with the lead goal seven minutes into first-half stoppage time. Möller wasn't closed down quickly enough by Cathal McCarthy and crossed for Onni Helén to loop a header home with the last action of the half. There were seven minutes of first-half stoppage time due to the weather-enforced break.

The groundsman ditched the big shovel and having been afforded a near 50-minute half-time break instead of the usual 15, he played a blinder on the ride-on tractor, clearing snow with gusto. Ireland needed a similarly dialled-in approach mindful they couldn't afford to slip any further behind in the tie. But with a clear pitch restored, Finland reproduced the quick-fire football that had left Ireland on the back foot in the early stages.

Goalscorer Helén was denied by Jauny before hitting the post in the next attack. Murphy then deflected Ilari Kangasniemi's on-target shot for a corner. At this point, the priority for Ireland was not to concede again, rather than scoring but they nearly pulled level. Trent Kone-Doherty brought positivity off the bench and Jamie Mullins headed his cross off the bar.

The dropping ball fell to Elding who headed back towards goal from close range only for Siltanen and goalkeeper Jaaso Jantunen to hack off the line. With six minutes to go, Matteo Egan could not finish from eight yards when slipped through by Mullins. It was a bad miss but still, it was Crawford's men pushing in those dying stages.

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Finland Injury Blow Helén Yellow Card

After a whirlwind group campaign that ended with four wins in a row, who would bet against one more when it's needed most, even if they trail? Finland suffered an injury blow on 21 minutes when Jimi Tauriainen hobbled off, and Helén came on in his place. The game's first yellow card went to Helén on 27 minutes for a cynical trip on Jamie Mullins as he sped away on the counter-attack.

Oisin Gallagher became the second player booked on 30 minutes, the Barnet player seeing yellow for a late challenge on Marius Söderbäck. The second half was delayed until 6.05pm as ground staff worked to make the pitch playable, and there was an extended half-time break. Finland started the second period strongly and put Ireland under sustained pressure.

Helén hit the post on 50 minutes amid another dangerous Finnish attack, and moments later there were claims for a penalty after Murphy went to ground on Otto Ruoppi, but the referee ignored them. Ireland survived the Finnish onslaught and had chances of their own. On 61 minutes, Trent Kone-Doherty and Matteo Egan came on, with Egan making his debut.

On 84 minutes, Mullins slipped through Egan, but the Empoli youngster fired wide from a tight angle under pressure from the Finnish defence. Rory Finneran was booked late on for pulling back Ruoppi, giving Finland a free kick in a good position, but Siltanen's tame effort was easily gathered by goalkeeper Jauny. Finland made late substitutions, with Möller and Söderbäck replaced by Toivo Mero and Gabriel Europaeus.

Alex Murphy made a well-timed challenge to break up another Finnish attack on 79 minutes, and Ilari Kangasniemi needed treatment after falling awkwardly on 66 minutes but was able to continue. The result leaves the tie finely balanced ahead of Tuesday's second leg. Ireland had reached the playoff after finishing second in their group, with notable results including a 3-1 victory over England in which Waterford's Tommy Lonergan starred with two goals.

Finland named their starting XI before kick-off, while Ireland's lineup featured senior international Owen Elding making his first start, with Matteo Egan and Charlie Cummins included in the match-day squad. The match was broadcast live on Virgin Media Two and Yle TV2, with kick-off at 4.15pm Irish time.

Finland caused Ireland plenty of problems and generated nine scoring chances to Ireland's two but the Boys in Green dug in after conceding in first-half stoppage time and emerged relatively unscathed thereafter, sensing they still have a big hand to play in Cork. Ultimately, that was Jim Crawford's stated aim heading to Tampere as the under-21s chase a first European Championship finals.