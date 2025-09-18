Halogen Ovens Outperform Air Fryers in Value and Versatility, Customer Reviews Show

Forget air fryers! Irish shoppers are embracing halogen ovens as a brilliant, budget-friendly alternative. Reviews praise their speed, efficiency, and versatility.

Air fryers have become a popular kitchen appliance in Ireland in recent years, offering a healthier and more energy-efficient way to cook. They work by circulating hot air to cook food, dramatically reducing the need for oil and consequently lowering calorie and saturated fat intake compared to traditional frying methods. This benefit, paired with the potential for faster cooking times and reduced energy consumption, has made them particularly appealing during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Despite their popularity, savvy shoppers are increasingly turning to a cheaper alternative: halogen ovens. These appliances, which are gaining traction and often selling out online, are hailed as an 'amazing' substitute for air fryers at a fraction of the price. Retailers like Guineys and Very have models available, though both are currently unavailable online due to high demand. Amazon's new Irish site features one of the top-selling models, the 'Quest Multi Function Halogen Oven,' which comes with a generous 17-liter capacity, expandable with a 5-liter extender ring, and is priced at just €46.99. This versatile kitchen tool can fry, bake, roast, defrost, grill, and steam, making cooking quick, healthy, and hassle-free. Its large main bowl accommodates ample food for multiple servings, while the optional extender ring allows for even larger meals. Convenience is further enhanced by a self-cleaning function, requiring only water and a brief heating cycle. Adjustable temperatures from 125C to 250C and a 60-minute timer ensure precise cooking control. The oven also comes equipped with a high rack, low rack, tongs, lid, holder, and frying basket. With over 800 positive ratings, the 'Quest Multi Function Halogen Oven' has garnered praise from users who recommend it over air fryers. Reviewers consistently highlight its even heating, fast cooking times, large capacity, ease of cleaning, and versatility. Some even praise it for cooking roasts and casseroles as effectively as a conventional oven. While a few users have noted minor drawbacks, such as unclear instructions and difficult-to-see control markings, the overwhelming consensus is that the 'Quest Multi Function Halogen Oven' offers exceptional value for money and performance





