Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Claims Three Lives

Three passengers have died after a suspected hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius in the Atlantic Ocean. The ship is carrying approximately 150 passengers and has recently visited Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and Cape Verde.

A concerning outbreak of hantavirus has resulted in the deaths of three passengers aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, currently navigating the Atlantic Ocean . The vessel, carrying approximately 150 individuals from diverse nationalities, embarked on its journey from Ushuaia, Argentina, roughly three weeks ago, with the Canary Islands as its final destination.

The voyage included stops at several notable locations, including the remote landscapes of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and Cape Verde. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed at least one case of hantavirus, with another patient currently receiving intensive care. The first fatality was a 70-year-old male passenger who began experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, abdominal discomfort, and diarrhea.

Sadly, he passed away upon arrival at St. Helena Island, and arrangements are underway to repatriate his remains to the Netherlands. Tragically, his 69-year-old wife also fell ill while onboard the ship and subsequently collapsed at O.R. Tambo International Airport in South Africa while attempting to return home. She was immediately transported to a local health facility but succumbed to the illness.

The third confirmed case involved a British national who developed symptoms during the ship’s transit from St. Helena to Ascension Island. This patient was initially hospitalized in Ascension before being transferred to a private healthcare facility in Sandton, South Africa, for further treatment. The situation underscores the potential risks associated with exposure to hantaviruses, particularly in environments where rodents are prevalent.

Hantaviruses are a family of viruses primarily carried by rodents, and transmission to humans typically occurs through inhalation of contaminated rodent excrement – specifically, faeces, urine, and saliva. Less commonly, infection can occur through bites or scratches from rodents carrying the virus. There are currently 38 recognized species of hantavirus worldwide, with 24 known to cause illness in humans. These viruses are geographically divided into ‘Old World’ and ‘New World’ types.

Old World hantaviruses are found in Europe and Asia and can cause symptoms including severe headaches, back and abdominal pain, fever, and potential kidney damage. New World hantaviruses are prevalent in the Americas, with the Andes virus being a significant concern in South America, spread primarily by the long-tailed pygmy rice rat.

The lack of a definitive antiviral treatment necessitates a focus on supportive care, including oxygen therapy, fluid management, blood pressure regulation, and ventilation, particularly for cases of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Early diagnosis is crucial for effective management. A recent case in March 2025 involved Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Gene Hackman, who died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. The incident highlights the unpredictable nature of the virus and the importance of public health vigilance.

The MV Hondius incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for emerging infectious diseases to impact global travel and underscores the need for robust surveillance and preventative measures





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship MV Hondius Outbreak Atlantic Ocean Cape Verde WHO

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