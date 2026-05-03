Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: Three Deaths Reported

A suspected hantavirus outbreak linked to rodent droppings on the MV Hondius cruise ship has resulted in three fatalities and multiple suspected infections. The WHO is coordinating a response, including medical evacuations and a public health risk assessment.

A concerning health crisis has unfolded aboard the MV Hondius, a cruise ship traveling from Argentina to Cape Verde , resulting in the tragic loss of three lives and sparking investigations into a potential hantavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is actively involved in coordinating a response, working with member states and Oceanwide Expeditions, the Dutch tour operator responsible for the vessel. Initial reports indicate a strong link between the illnesses and the presence of rodent droppings on the ship, suggesting environmental contamination as the source of the outbreak. The first confirmed case involves a 70-year-old passenger who initially showed symptoms while onboard and sadly passed away during the voyage.

His remains have been transported to Saint Helena for further handling. The situation escalated when his 69-year-old wife also became ill. She was medically evacuated to a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, but unfortunately succumbed to the illness despite receiving medical attention. Adding to the gravity of the situation, a 69-year-old British national also developed symptoms and was evacuated to the same Johannesburg hospital, where he is currently receiving intensive care.

While one case of hantavirus has been laboratory confirmed, health officials are closely monitoring five additional suspected infections among passengers and crew. The potential for further spread is a significant concern, prompting rigorous public health measures. The MV Hondius, a 107.6-meter vessel with a capacity for 170 passengers in 80 cabins, departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on March 20th, with a scheduled arrival in Cape Verde on May 4th. This timeline highlights the duration of potential exposure for those onboard.

The WHO’s involvement encompasses several critical areas. Beyond the medical evacuations of the acutely ill passengers, a thorough public health risk assessment is underway to determine the extent of the contamination and the potential for ongoing transmission. This assessment will inform the implementation of appropriate control measures to protect those remaining on board and prevent the spread of the virus to other locations.

Support is also being provided to passengers and crew members who are not currently exhibiting symptoms but may have been exposed. Hantavirus, typically contracted through contact with the urine or faeces of infected rodents, can cause severe respiratory illness, though human-to-human transmission is rare. The current outbreak underscores the importance of stringent hygiene and sanitation protocols on cruise ships and in environments where rodent populations are present.

South African health authorities are playing a key role in managing the cases that have been evacuated to their facilities, and are working closely with international partners to contain the outbreak. Foster Mohale, a spokesperson for South Africa’s health ministry, confirmed the initial reports of two fatalities and the ongoing medical care for the British national.

Oceanwide Expeditions has not yet released a comprehensive statement detailing the specific measures being taken to address the contamination and prevent further infections, but is cooperating with the WHO and relevant authorities





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship Outbreak MV Hondius WHO Rodent Droppings Infection South Africa Cape Verde Argentina

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