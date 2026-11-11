Harcourt Terrace School Seeks Media Gag Order in Keffiyeh Dismissal Case

Harcourt Terrace Educate Together National School requests a Workplace Relations Commission order to prevent media naming amid keffiyeh dismissal claims by Aaron Neville.

Harcourt Terrace Educate Together National School in Dublin has formally requested a media gag order from the Workplace Relations Commission regarding a high-profile employment dispute. The school's legal team argues that public identification of the institution could compromise the privacy of staff, parents, and students involved in the ongoing case.

Legal Basis For Media Restriction Request

Lawyers representing Harcourt Terrace Educate Together National School submitted a motion to the Workplace Relations Commission to bar media outlets from naming the school in connection with rights claims brought by teacher Aaron Neville. Kevin Roche, instructed by Mason, Hayes and Curran, argued that reporting on the dispute might inadvertently identify specific parties connected to the school, particularly parents who have lodged complaints.

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The school cited a series of emails sent to its administration that appeared prompted by media reports on an allied case earlier this year. Additionally, the institution reported receiving a bomb threat email described as sinister and distressing on Wednesday morning, which they believe contributes to the need for strict confidentiality during the proceedings.

Opposition From Teacher Legal Team

Michael Kinsley, barrister for Aaron Neville, strongly opposed the motion, stating that every single school in the country received the same email, a fact known to any member of a national school WhatsApp group. He argued that the issue had already been reported in full Technicolor due to the parallel case brought by former colleague Sarah O'Mahony, meaning the cat was well and truly out of the bag.

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Kinsley, instructed by Karl Gill of Ferrys Solicitors, maintained that it would be legitimate and appropriate to anonymize the names of parents and students in the course of proceedings rather than imposing a complete ban on naming the school. He emphasized that Neville's case concerns the same fundamental issue as the claim opened before the Workplace Relations Commission in June this year.

Nature Of Employment Dispute

Aaron Neville has filed complaints under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977 and the Employment Equality Act 1998 against Harcourt Terrace Educate Together National School in Dublin 2. Both Neville and Sarah O'Mahony, a special needs assistant, allege that they were forced to quit over the attitude of management toward their wearing of Palestinian keffiyeh scarves after complaints from parents.

The core of the dispute centers on whether the management's response to parental objections constituted unfair dismissal or discrimination based on political opinion. The Workplace Relations Commission is currently assessing these claims to determine if the school violated statutory employment protections when handling the termination of the staff members' contracts.

Adjudication And Open Justice Principles

Adjudication officer Pat Brady acknowledged there were very significant issues of principle involved from the point of view of open justice. Consequently, he adjourned the matter to give his decision on the application at the next available date for the case, declining to make an interim restriction on reporting pending further hearings.

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The outcome of this procedural ruling will determine the extent to which the details of the allegations and the identity of the school can be publicly discussed while the substantive employment claims proceed through the formal adjudication process.