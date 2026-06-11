Harmonizing Heritage and Modernity in a Terenure Family Home

A detailed look at how interior designer Deirdre O’Connell blended a contemporary extension with the historic charm of a Guinness-built terrace house to create a cohesive family sanctuary.

The process of rethinking the interior décor following a significant home extension requires a delicate balance of marrying the old with the new, while ensuring that the unique personality of the resident family remains tangible and present.

For the owners of a historic Guinness-built, end of terrace home located in the Terenure area, the decision to update their living space came after a decade of residence. The primary objective of the renovation was to extend the property to incorporate a more spacious kitchen and dining area, thereby fostering a better connection to the outdoor garden space.

Interior designer Deirdre O’Connell noted that while the extension successfully lengthened the house and introduced a wonderful abundance of natural light, it also presented specific challenges regarding furnishing and lighting. The core difficulty lay in bridging the gap between the contemporary nature of the new extension and the traditional character of the original rooms, ensuring that the ground floor felt considered and possessed a natural, fluid movement between spaces.

The homeowners envisioned a warm, beautiful aesthetic that was simultaneously liveable and aspiring, serving as a sanctuary for both relaxation and high-end entertaining. In the newly created kitchen and dining space, the design choices were carefully selected to complement the natural stone flooring. A standout feature of this area is the terracotta island, finished in Little Greene’s Tuscan Red, which serves as a visual anchor for the entire room.

This island is further enhanced by shaker detailing and a luxurious marble worktop, adding a layer of character and polished sophistication. To create a sense of intimacy, a dining nook was designed, wrapped in warm timber and outfitted with cushioned seating, making it an inviting spot for family meals. The space is brought to life with the inclusion of botanical prints and a vintage world map, which add an element of eclectic charm.

To layer in comfort and a sense of relaxed sophistication, the designer incorporated baskets, stylish bar stools, and natural linens, ensuring the area felt functional yet refined. Transitioning into the sitting room, which now occupies the central part of the home, the designer employed a technique known as color drenching. The room was painted in a deep, soothing olive green—specifically Farrow & Ball’s Blue Gray—which effectively makes the space feel warm, intimate, and cocoon-like.

To maintain a link to the home's heritage, decorative cornicing and painted panelling were utilized to provide a classical architectural structure. This traditional foundation is contrasted by the use of soft linen upholstery on the sofa and armchair, along with a woven rug that keeps the atmosphere relaxed and approachable.

To prevent the room from feeling too traditional, sculptural lighting, minimalist wall shelves, and carefully chosen accessories were added to introduce contemporary Scandi design cues, blending the best of both worlds. The living room continues this theme of blending elegance with authenticity. The original honeyed timber floorboards and doors were preserved to lend warmth and a sense of history to the space.

Bold color choices were used to create depth and contrast, such as the burnt ochre velvet armchairs by Neptune and a buttery mustard occasional chair, which together provide a rich, autumnal feel. For a touch of cool contrast, the alcove cabinets were painted in Selvedge by Farrow and Ball, providing a laid-back backdrop for the family’s collection of personal items.

A centerpiece of this room is the landscape acrylic painting on canvas titled Slipway by Cork artist Paul McKenna, which serves as a dreamy focal point and helps establish the overall tone and color scheme of the living area. Central to Deirdre O’Connell’s philosophy is the belief that a house only becomes a home when the personal history of the inhabitants is woven into the design.

The designer emphasized the importance of incorporating sentimental family curios, including items collected from travels, hobbies, and milestones, as well as pieces handed down through multiple generations. For this busy family, the abundance of such objects was seen as an asset rather than a clutter risk, and time was spent carefully curating these items for display and styling.

Through this considered approach, the various spaces of the home now flow seamlessly into one another, feeling interconnected while maintaining their own distinct identities. The success of the project lies in the nuanced connection of the rooms, achieved through elevated design, detailed décor, and a commitment to creating an environment of warmth and contentment





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