Harrington Faces Uphill Battle for Senior PGA Prize After Late Stumble

Padraig Harrington's bid for a lucrative title at the US Senior PGA Championship has been hampered by a costly double bogey on the final hole. Despite a strong recovery mid-round, he now trails the leaders by six shots. Harrington had previously expressed admiration for Rory McIlroy's Masters victory, citing his mental strength and improved short game.

Padraig Harrington faces a significant challenge to contend for the substantial winner's prize at the US Senior PGA Championship, a tournament boasting a $3 million purse with the champion set to receive $540,000. Harrington, a Dublin native, finds himself among a distinguished group at the top of the leaderboard, which also includes prominent golfers like Steve Stricker, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson, Miguel Angel Jimenez, and Ernie Els. However, a crucial double bogey on the final hole saw Harrington slip six shots behind the current leaders at The Concession Golf Club, significantly impacting his championship aspirations.

Harrington's round had been relatively subdued for much of the day. After 14 holes, he stood at one over par, having registered bogeys on the sixth and 13th holes, with his sole birdie of that stretch coming on the ninth.

Just as his chances seemed to be fading, he mounted an impressive resurgence with three consecutive birdies on holes 15, 16, and 17. This impressive run momentarily reignited his pursuit of a third senior major title, offering a glimmer of hope for a significant payday.

Unfortunately, this momentum was abruptly halted on the 18th hole, where a costly double bogey dropped him back to four under par for the tournament. He ultimately carded a level-par 72. The current joint leaders at the top of the leaderboard are Australian Scott Henderson and American Brian Gay.

Prior to the tournament, Harrington garnered attention for his strong endorsement of Rory McIlroy, who had recently secured his second Masters victory. Harrington expressed his belief in McIlroy's enduring talent, suggesting he could potentially win multiple more Masters titles. He highlighted McIlroy's exceptional performance under pressure during the Masters, particularly emphasizing the strength of his short game and mental fortitude as key factors in his victory.

Harrington noted that McIlroy's improved putting and overall well-rounded game indicate a long and successful career ahead, particularly at Augusta National. He described McIlroy's mental approach as a significant strength, suggesting it was the decisive element in his Masters win.

Harrington concluded by stating that McIlroy's combination of physical skill, a strong short game, and mental resilience positions him as a dominant force in golf for the foreseeable future. For those interested in keeping up with Irish and international sports news, signing up for our sports newsletter provides direct access to top stories and major headlines





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Padraig Harrington US Senior PGA Championship Golf Tournament Rory Mcilroy Masters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK Government Faces Scrutiny Over Mandelson's Security Clearance Amid Epstein LinksPrime Minister Keir Starmer's administration is under intense pressure following revelations that former ambassador Peter Mandelson was granted developed vetting against the advice of UK security services. The news compounds ongoing investigations into Mandelson's alleged leaks of government documents to Jeffrey Epstein and has reignited calls for Starmer's resignation, with opposition figures accusing him of misleading Parliament.

Read more »

Europe Faces Potential Jet Fuel Shortage: Implications for Air TravelEurope's jet fuel supplies are reportedly dwindling, with potentially only six weeks of reserves available. This situation could lead to flight disruptions, increased prices, and a shift away from cheap air travel. While Irish holidaymakers are unlikely to see summer holidays cancelled, the cost of flights may surge. Airlines are securing fuel supplies, but market volatility and geopolitical events, such as potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, pose significant risks. This could result in flight consolidation, route cancellations, and the reintroduction of fuel surcharges for existing bookings, impacting travelers who book later.

Read more »

Harrington Two Shots Off Lead After Strong Opening Round at Senior PGA ChampionshipPadraig Harrington posted an opening round of 68 at the Senior PGA Championship, placing him two strokes behind the co-leaders at the Concession Golf Club. The three-time major champion is aiming for his seventh career major title.

Read more »

Jet Fuel Shortage Threatens Summer Flights as Europe Faces Six Weeks of SupplyA critical shortage of jet fuel, exacerbated by Middle Eastern conflict and Strait of Hormuz disruptions, could lead to widespread flight cancellations across Europe from late May. The International Energy Agency estimates only six weeks of fuel reserves remain, prompting calls for rationing plans and alternative supply line strategies to avert a summer travel crisis.

Read more »

Lowry 11 shots back at RBC Heritage, Fitzpatrick surges into leadShane Lowry is 11 shots off the lead at the RBC Heritage after the second round, while Matt Fitzpatrick has stormed into contention. Padraig Harrington is also competing at the Senior PGA Championship, and Irish players are struggling at the LPGA LA Championship.

Read more »

Driver caught speeding at over 215 km/h faces court after Chinese takeaway excuseA red Mitsubishi Evo driver was pulled over after allegedly being caught speeding at over 215km/h, with the driver claiming they were heading for a Chinese takeaway

Read more »