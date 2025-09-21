Harry and Meghan Reportedly Felt Snubbed During Trump's UK Visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have felt slighted by the British Royal Family during Donald Trump's recent visit to the UK. The couple's relationship with both the Royal Family and Trump is complex, and the situation highlights the ongoing complexities surrounding their relationship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly felt slighted by the British Royal Family during Donald Trump 's state visit to the UK. The American president and First Lady Melania were welcomed at Windsor Castle following an invitation from King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The Prince and Princess of Wales also made time to greet the President and his spouse, a contrast to the reception Harry received during a recent visit with his father.

Accompanying the King and Queen, the couple attended the Windsor Castle State Banquet where Trump allegedly delivered a speech expressing his gratitude for their welcome. During his address, President Trump lauded the royals, singling out Prince William as a 'remarkable son' and predicting the future king's 'incredible success.' Observers noted Trump made no mention of Prince Harry in his speech. According to Rob Shuter, the Sussexes were taken aback by these remarks, but more concerned by the Royal Family's reaction, as reported by the Mirror US. A source stated, 'It was a dig, no question. Watching the family laugh along felt like betrayal. The ceremony, the handshakes, the praise - to them, it appears like kowtowing to a man who has publicly disparaged them for years,' the insider elaborated. The couple stepped down from their Royal duties two years after their 2018 wedding, relocating to Montecito, California. Their issues with the Royal Family escalated following their departure, but their feud with Donald Trump pre-dates their exit. In May 2016, Meghan, then still starring in Suits, appeared on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, calling Trump 'misogynistic' and 'divisive.' Their animosity has grown, with Trump previously calling Harry 'whipped' and declaring he is not a fan of Meghan's. Before his re-election bid, Trump threatened to eject the Duke if he returned to the White House. In February 2024, the former president told the Daily Express US at the CPAC conference in Washington, D. C., 'I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.' However, his stance appears to have softened since the beginning of his second term. Speaking to the New York Post, he said, 'I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible.' The situation highlights the ongoing complexities surrounding Harry and Meghan's relationship with both the Royal Family and Donald Trump. The couple's decision to step back from royal duties continues to be a point of contention, and their public criticisms of the institution have further strained relations. The perceived slight during Trump's visit, coupled with his past comments, underscores the deep-seated issues and personal animosities at play. The Royal Family's apparent willingness to embrace Trump, despite his previous criticisms of Harry and Meghan, has been interpreted as a calculated move to maintain positive relations with a powerful political figure. For Harry and Meghan, the situation likely feels like a betrayal of sorts, compounded by the realization that they are largely excluded from these important events. This is another chapter in the ongoing saga of Harry and Meghan's position outside of the royal fold and their dealing with the British monarchy and outside critics. The shift in Trump's public statements, from threatening to eject Harry to wanting to leave him alone, also shows the fluid and evolving nature of their relationship, influenced by political calculations and personal preferences. The incident at Windsor Castle represents a microcosm of the larger issues facing the Sussexes and the Royal Family





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Donald Trump Royal Family Windsor Castle

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Markle's family leak photo she 'never wanted the world to see'A controversial throwback photo of Meghan Markle, described as one she 'never wanted the world to see', was shared by her family.

Read more »

Controversial Photo of Meghan Markle Surfaces Ahead of Tell-All InterviewA previously unseen photograph of Meghan Markle, described as one she never wanted the world to see, was shared by her family before a high-profile interview. The image, showing the Duchess of Sussex in an informal setting, resurfaced alongside revelations about her relationship with Prince Harry and family tensions.

Read more »

Trump’s party at the royal castle did nothing to change shift of power towards ChinaUS president appears to be back on good terms with Indian leader, which tells its own story

Read more »

Kate's Silence on Harry's Birthday Points to Continued Royal RiftRoyal expert Duncan Larcombe analyzes the ongoing strained relationship between Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, highlighting the significance of her silence on Harry's recent birthday and contrasting it with Meghan's public celebration. The absence of well wishes from the Waleses suggests lingering hurt from previous actions and revelations, particularly the Oprah interview and Harry's memoir. This stands in stark contrast to the recent meeting between Harry and King Charles, indicating a complex dynamic within the royal family. The article explores the roles of protocol, personal feelings, and potential for future reconciliation.

Read more »

Kate Middleton's 'loud and clear' message to Harry as she breaks silenceKate Middleton and Prince William have remained silent on Prince Harry's 41st birthday, with a royal expert saying the Duchess of Cambridge's message is 'loud and clear'

Read more »

Melania Trump's Comment on Kate Middleton Highlights Royal Dynamics During UK State VisitDuring a recent state visit to the United Kingdom, Melania Trump's five-word comment directed at Kate Middleton offered insight into her views on the Royal Family. The visit, which included interactions between the former First Lady and the Duchess of Cambridge, alongside President Trump's meetings with King Charles and his praise for the special relationship between the US and UK, has garnered attention. Trump's appreciation for the hospitality and his comments about King Charles are part of his positive view of the visit.

Read more »