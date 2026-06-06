Harry Kane's Header Secures England 1-0 Win Over New Zealand in World Cup Warm-Up

England began their World Cup preparations with a 1-0 victory over New Zealand in Florida, thanks to a first-half stoppage-time header from captain Harry Kane. Manager Thomas Tuchel rotated his squad extensively, giving 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha his debut as England used 22 players. Scotland also won their warm-up match, beating Bolivia 4-0.

Harry Kane 's sublime header secured England their first win of the summer as Thomas Tuchel 's side stepped up World Cup preparations with a comfortable 1-0 victory against New Zealand in baking Florida.

The back-to-back European Championship finalists are among the favourites for glory in North America and followed warm-weather training in West Palm Beach with a friendly at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium. Kane's effort in first-half stoppage time was the only goal of the day, but Tuchel will be encouraged by the way his two teams adapted to the 33C heat during their penultimate warm-up friendly.

England's first-half side was in control from the outset against the lowest-ranked team at this summer's World Cup, with New Zealand fortunate to avoid conceding until the skipper scored his 67th goal of the season for club and country. Tuchel entirely changed his team at half-time, with 17-year-old training group member Rio Ngumoha becoming the nation's fifth-youngest debutant as England used 22 players in a game for the first time since 2004.

The Euro 2024 runners-up remained on top after the break but were unable to eke out another goal as the intensity faded. Ahead of England's Group L opener against Croatia on 17 June, standout skipper Kane led the team out in Tampa, where John Stones saw a meek early header blocked before Ollie Watkins, deployed on the right, uncharacteristically screwed wide.

Kane saw a confident 25-yard strike beaten away by Kiwi goalkeeper Max Crocombe as England continued to knock on the door, with Djed Spence failing with a couple of long-range efforts before the cooling break. Music blared out as Tuchel spoke to his players with ice-packed towels around their necks during a period immediately followed by New Zealand's best chance as Jordan Pickford reacted well to stop a Matt Garbett strike skipping in.

Kobbie Mainoo went close as England returned to the attack and Crocombe stopped Kane from scoring after fine work by Marcus Rashford, who twice tried his luck before the breakthrough arrived in stoppage time. England left-back Spence cut onto his right foot and whipped over a fantastic cross that Kane contorted himself to meet with a superb header.

At the break, Tuchel changed his entire team, including handing Ngumoha his bow aged 17 years and 281 days - England's youngest debutant since Jude Bellingham in 2020. The Real Madrid star wore the captain's armband for a second half that began with Dan Burn meeting a high ball with a header that clipped the outside of a post, but little else of note followed.

Reece James saw a free-kick blocked and referee Natalie Simon pointed to the spot after Ivan Toney drew a foul from Garbett, only for the offside flag to save New Zealand from facing a penalty. England kept up the pressure after the second cooling break. Burn saw a header blocked, Bellingham missed the target and offside Toney threatened in stoppage time, but there were no more goals as attention turns to Wednesday's Orlando friendly against Costa Rica.

Elsewhere, Scotland recorded a convincing 4-0 friendly win over Bolivia in New Jersey. In a far from packed Sports Illustrated stadium in hot and humid conditions, Lawrence Shankland struck with a fine header in the fifth minute, then set up midfielder Scott McTominay for a well-worked second in the 20th minute before Che Adams added two more before the break.

Unsurprisingly, boss Steve Clarke made numerous second-half substitutions but Scotland remained in control, and on top of a 4-1 win over Curacao at Barclays Hampden last weekend, his side have hit the goal trail in time for their opener against Haiti next Saturday in Foxborough - Scotland's first game in the World Cup since 1998





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England World Cup Harry Kane Thomas Tuchel New Zealand Scotland Friendly Rio Ngumoha Debut Header

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