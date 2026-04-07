Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has agreed to a new one-year contract, with an option for a further year, ensuring he remains at Old Trafford. This extension comes after his resurgence in form and return to the England national team. The club's leadership has praised his leadership and experience.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has committed his future to the club, signing a new one-year contract that extends his stay at Old Trafford. The agreement includes an option for a further year, ensuring the experienced centre-back remains a vital part of the squad. Maguire, who joined Manchester United from Leicester City in a high-profile £80 million deal back in 2019, expressed his delight at continuing his journey with the club.

He emphasized the immense pride he feels in representing Manchester United and the unwavering support he receives from the fans. This extension signifies a vote of confidence in Maguire’s contributions and his role in the team's ambitions for future success. The new deal underscores the club's desire to retain experienced players and maintain a strong core within the squad. Maguire's dedication and leadership qualities are clearly valued by both the management and the coaching staff, making him an important figure both on and off the pitch. \Maguire's resurgence in form coincided with Michael Carrick's tenure, playing a crucial role in helping the team climb the Premier League table and secure a return to the Champions League. His consistent performances earned him a recall to the England national team, marking his return to the Three Lions after an absence of 18 months. He featured prominently in the friendlies at Wembley, further solidifying his position and boosting his chances of participating in the upcoming major tournaments. Over the course of his time at Manchester United, Maguire has amassed 266 appearances, contributing significantly to the team's achievements, including winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The club's director of football, Jason Wilcox, praised Maguire's mentality, resilience, and professionalism, highlighting his invaluable experience and leadership within the young, ambitious squad. Wilcox emphasized Maguire's unwavering determination to contribute to Manchester United's pursuit of consistent success. The signing of this contract emphasizes the team's trust in his skills and experience in leading the defense. \Currently, Maguire is with the Manchester United squad at Carton House in Kildare for a training camp. This camp provides an opportunity for the team to focus on intensive training and preparations during a three-and-a-half-week gap between league fixtures. This break is due to the recent international window and the club's early exits from various cup competitions. The squad is working hard to improve their performance and team cohesion during this important training period. The training camp is designed to further prepare the players for the challenges ahead and to strengthen their collective resolve to achieve their goals. The atmosphere within the squad is reportedly positive, with a shared determination to build on their recent improvements and to continue striving for success in all competitions. The coaching staff is focusing on tactical adjustments and fitness training to ensure the team is in peak condition for the remainder of the season, and to help Maguire consolidate his position in the heart of the defense. The training camp is vital for the team's preparations ahead, with the focus on building a stronger team and improve the defensive capabilities





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