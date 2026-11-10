Hasan Ali Gori Convicted of Murdering Josie Ray at Limerick Court

A Central Criminal Court jury convicted Hasan Ali Gori of murdering Josie Ray, an 89-year-old in Nenagh, by an 11 to one majority verdict.

Hasan Ali Gori has been convicted of murdering Josephine 'Josie' Ray, an 89-year-old woman, at the Central Criminal Court in Limerick. A jury of nine men and three women returned an 11 to one majority verdict on a Tuesday, after deliberating for almost nine hours. Gori showed no reaction when the verdict was delivered.

Josie Ray was found strangled and covered in bruises in her bed at her home at St Joseph's Park, Nenagh, on August 4th, 2024. Gori, a Chad native, had been living in the house, and his then girlfriend Mary Ray, a vulnerable adult diagnosed with a learning disability, was Josie's daughter.

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How the Murder Case Against Gori Unfolded

Gardaí charged Gori with Josie Ray's murder after Nenagh detectives had arrested Gori and Mary Ray and released them without charge. Gardaí later ruled Mary out as a suspect or accomplice.

The couple had to leave Nenagh after the killing and were sleeping rough on a riverbank a short distance from Limerick city centre. In April 2025, Gori showed a reporter an iron bar he kept for protection inside a makeshift tent surrounded by rats.

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Prosecuting barrister Lorcan Connolly argued that Gori had 'motive' and 'opportunity' to murder Josie Ray. Connolly told the court that Gori had 'struck it lucky, found a roof over his head and an attachment to the house'.

Defence Questions Why Mary Ray Was Not Charged

Gori's barrister, senior counsel Aidan Doyle, told the jury that they should acquit if they thought it was even possible that Mary Ray committed the killing. Doyle made this argument in his closing speech.

Doyle pointed to Mary's sometimes violent past, including evidence that a neighbour had seen her threatening Josie with a knife. He also cited evidence from Carmel Ray, one of Mary's sisters, who described Mary as 'very kind and shy' but said 'she couldn't control her emotions'.

Carmel Ray recalled a traumatic incident when it took five gardaí to restrain Mary during an emotional outburst. Mary had also struck one of her siblings when she was a teenager after being asked to do household chores.

Mary was not present in court for any of the trial and was not called as a witness. Doyle asked the jury: 'How do the guards know Mary Ray didn't do this? Why was she dropped from the investigation? You haven't heard from her.'

Tenancy Dispute and Pressure Inside the Ray Home

Tipperary County Council considered Gori's presence in the St Joseph's Park house a breach of the tenancy agreement, which allowed only Josie and Mary to live there. The council wrote to Josie to inform her of this.

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The trial heard that Josie Ray wanted Gori out of her home. Gori was involved in constant and volatile rows at the Ray home, and neighbours complained about the disturbances.

Council officials visited the house and more letters followed. Josie's grandchildren and neighbours continued contacting social services and local gardaí with concerns about her wellbeing.

Mother and Daughter Bond Before the Killing

Josie Ray and Mary Ray were described in court as a 'double act' who never left each other's sight. Their closeness was marked by a love-hate relationship, fuelled by living in each other's pockets.

The pair argued over Mary's interest in African men and Mary bringing those men back to her mother's home. Josie chaperoned Mary on bus trips from Nenagh to Limerick when Mary arranged to meet a man, and Josie had slept rough on bus stop benches in Limerick while waiting for Mary to be ready to go home.

Gori arrived in Ireland in 2012 and met Mary and Josie by chance in Galway in 2014. When the two women asked him for directions to the city's bus station, Gori asked Mary whether she had a boyfriend. He later moved into Josie's house in late 2023, where he shared a bed with Mary and benefited from her weekly social welfare disability allowance.