Hayu Announces New Content for June

Hayu has announced a slew of new content for the month of June, including the return of Below Deck Mediterranean and the premiere of Next Gen NYC. The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys is also set to return for its third season, with the family facing their biggest challenges yet.

June is a time for basking in the sun, taking things slow, and of course, catching up on series new and continuing on your favourite streaming service.

Hayu has got a serious amount of new content for June that we cannot wait to sink our teeth into - whether we're chilling at home or holidaying somewhere new. Below Deck Mediterranean is set to return for its eleventh season, with Capt. Sandy Yawn reuniting with Chief Stew Aesha Scott, Bosun Nathan Gallagher and Deckhand Joe Bradley for their third and most unforgettable season together.

The new season will be set against the dazzling backdrop of Dubrovnik, Croatia along the Adriatic Sea. The show promises to bring a fresh perspective to the world of luxury yacht travel, with the crew facing new challenges and adventures as they navigate the beautiful waters of the Adriatic.

Next Gen NYC is another exciting new series that will be joining the Hayu lineup in June. The show follows a group of young people living in New York City, as they try to build their lives and careers in the city that never sleeps. From first real apartments and lingering scandals to messy breakups, shifting friendships and new romances, everyone's trying to build a life that feels authentic - but also aesthetic.

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys is also set to return for its third season, with the McBee family facing their biggest challenges yet. The family patriarch is facing prison time following a massive FBI investigation and banks calling in loans as a result, leaving the family to scramble to protect their legacy. With new romances, unexpected pregnancies, emotional goodbyes and devastating losses across the family businesses, this season promises to be the most dramatic yet.

In addition to these new series, Hayu will also be continuing its lineup of popular shows, including Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Season 23 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Whether you're a fan of luxury yacht travel, young people living in the city, or the drama of reality TV, Hayu has got something for everyone in June.

So why not grab a cold drink, sit back and relax, and get ready to binge watch all the latest and greatest series on Hayu. The pace is faster, the hustle is louder, and for this New York City crew, life in the city that never sleeps is a full-on reality check… and we can't wait to watch! ,





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Below Deck Mediterranean Next Gen NYC The Mcbee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys Hayu June Content

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