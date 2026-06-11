Health and Safety Watchdog Issues Urgent Actions for Fire Safety at Centres

The health and safety watchdog has issued a number of 'urgent' actions to be undertaken relating to fire safety at a centre operated by Zamab Care, Longfield House, in Co Monaghan. There was significant noncompliance with regulations, which required urgent attention the day after the inspection.

The health and safety watchdog has issued a number of 'urgent' actions to be undertaken relating to fire safety at a centre operated by Zamab Care , Longfield House , in Co Monaghan.

There was significant noncompliance with regulations, which required urgent attention the day after the inspection. Issues related to governance and management, training, records, notification of incidents, personal plans, and safeguarding were found. The inspector found that not all staff had been provided with fire safety training, and as a result, an urgent action order was issued. The inspector also found some staff had not completed training in crisis prevention, first aid, or food safety.

An order for urgent action was also issued to Corlann for its centre in Co Limerick to review fire evacuation measures to protect residents. The inspector found that the centre's residents were not adequately consulted about the impact of restrictive practices and their rights. The inspector found some restrictive practices in place, including for a resident who had restricted access to their cigarettes and a resident who was not able to access their local community independently over the weekend.

As a result, the centre was found to be not compliant in the area of residents' rights. Meanwhile, a centre operated by Cheeverstown House CLG in Dublin did not have the 'staffing or skill-mix' needed to adequately meet residents' needs.

In addition, residents' personal plans were not reviewed or adequately supported. The reports were among 23 published on Thursday, with inspectors finding a generally good level of compliance with the regulations and standards in most centres





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Health And Safety Watchdog Urgent Actions Fire Safety Zamab Care Longfield House Noncompliance With Regulations Governance And Management Training Records Notification Of Incidents Personal Plans Safeguarding Crisis Prevention First Aid Food Safety Residents' Rights Residents' Personal Plans Staffing Or Skill-Mix Cheeverstown House CLG Dublin Fire Evacuation Measures Restrictive Practices Residents' Consultation Inspectors' Findings Compliance With Regulations And Standards Fire Safety Training Crisis Prevention Training First Aid Training Food Safety Training

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