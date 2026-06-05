Health Minister warns Rotunda hospital over consultants' private care on public contracts

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill says the Rotunda maternity hospital must comply with Government policy banning public-only consultants from private work, raising questions about State indemnity insurance and potential funding penalties.

The Health Minister, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, has issued a sharp rebuke to the Rotunda maternity hospital for allegedly permitting consultants on public-only contracts to provide private care , which she described as a flouting of Government policy.

The Minister raised an open question regarding whether the State-funded clinical indemnity insurance, provided by the State Claims Agency, would continue to cover the hospital if this practice persists. She emphasized that the indemnity insurance applies to the hospital as an entity, not to individual consultants, and therefore the liability rests with the Rotunda's board.

The Rotunda has been given until Monday to supply the HSE with an audit detailing the number of consultants involved in private care, the volume of such care, and the associated billing. Failure to comply could trigger consequences under its service-level agreement, potentially leading to withheld or withdrawn funding. Carroll MacNeill expressed her expectation that consultants, who are "paid richly" on public-only contracts, will fully adhere to the terms they signed.

She argued that it is egregious that resources are diverted to maintain a two-tier system rather than ensuring equitable care for all women. The Minister also stated that women who paid for private care from consultants not contractually permitted to offer it should receive refunds, and she has asked the HSE to gather details on these patients.

She rejected the claim, advanced by Prof Sean Daly, the master of the Rotunda, that private care improves safety standards, suggesting that those promoting this argument have a financial stake in its continuation. When asked about her confidence in Prof Daly, the Minister acknowledged his capability and dedication but stressed that he must ensure the hospital operates in compliance with Government policy and his own contract. She noted that the deadline provides an opportunity to rectify the situation.

Meanwhile, the master of the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street has publicly supported the Rotunda, calling on the Government to consider allowing new consultant obstetricians to retain public-private contracts. The dispute underscores the tension between the Government's push for a fully public consultant workforce and the resistance from some maternity hospitals that rely on private income to supplement resources





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rotunda Hospital Consultant Contracts Private Care Public-Only Indemnity Insurance Jennifer Carroll Macneill Sean Daly HSE State Claims Agency Funding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

McCabes Pharmacy Champions Men's Health Week 2026 with Proactive Health InitiativesMcCabes Pharmacy is supporting Men's Health Week 2026 (15th-21st June) with a campaign to encourage Irish men to take proactive steps for their health, highlighting services like free blood pressure checks and digital health tools under the message 'To Your Loved Ones, Your Health is Everything.'

Read more »

Taoiseach floats referendum to increase minister numbers amid ‘serious’ maritime issuesMicheál Martin said ‘there’s something missing where we don’t have a stronger department of the marine’

Read more »

In support of the Rotunda’s private maternity careThe decision to engage a private consultant is made for a variety of reasons, all of which should be respected

Read more »

Minister Responds to UN Report on Data CentresThe Minister for Energy and the Environment has responded to a UN report that described Ireland as a cautionary tale. The report highlights the heavy demand data centres place on Ireland's energy systems, and the Minister believes that the situation has to be managed.

Read more »