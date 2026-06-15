Health Visitor Shares What Parents Should Do If Baby Rolls onto Front During Sleep

A health visitor clarifies safe sleep practices when babies roll onto their front, emphasizing that babies who can roll both ways may be left, but those who cannot should be returned to their back, in line with Lullaby Trust guidance to reduce SIDS risk.

A health visitor has provided essential guidance for parents regarding what to do when young babies roll onto their front while sleeping, aiming to help prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

The advice, shared in a recent TikTok video by Ruth Watts, a qualified and practising health visitor in England, revisits the longstanding Back to Sleep campaign, which has been a cornerstone of infant safe sleep practices since the 1990s. That campaign, supported by medical researchers and TV presenter Anne Diamond, continues to inform health visitors who routinely check sleeping environments and remind parents to place babies on their backs.

However, once babies begin to roll independently, questions arise about whether it is safe to leave them if they turn onto their front. Watts explains that parents should continue to always place their baby on their back at the start of sleep. But if the baby can roll both ways-from back to front and front to back-then it is acceptable for them to find their own comfortable position, including sleeping on the front.

The critical distinction is the baby's ability to roll in both directions. If a parent wakes and discovers the baby on their front, but knows the baby cannot yet roll from front to back, the Lullaby Trust recommends gently returning the baby to the back position. Watts suggests that parents might also pick the baby up for a feed and then resettle them on their back, especially if the baby is likely to wake anyway.

The primary goal remains ensuring the baby sleeps supine unless they have mastered rolling both ways. To help babies reach the milestone of rolling both ways more quickly, parents can encourage ample floor time during the day. This supervised practice allows infants to build strength and confidence in rolling from front to back and back to front. Parents can gently motivate their babies by placing toys just out of reach, providing support as needed, and celebrating attempts.

By fostering this skill, babies eventually gain the ability to reposition themselves safely during sleep, reducing the need for parental intervention at night. This guidance aligns with updated understanding while maintaining the core safe sleep principles that have saved countless lives since the Back to Sleep initiative





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