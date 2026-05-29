Stephen Bradley confirms Matt Healy's inclusion in the Ireland squad for the friendly against Canada, joining Ed McGinty and Adam Brennan. This follows a second derby victory over Bohs in four days, highlighted by Graham Burke's stunning goal. Bradley praises Burke's exceptional talent and goal-scoring record.

Stephen Bradley has confirmed that Matt Healy has been called into the Ireland squad for next weekend's friendly against Canada. The midfielder will join teammates Ed McGinty and Adam Brennan on Saturday's flight to Montreal, where they will spend just under a week preparing for the international fixture.

This call-up follows a strong domestic performance and adds to the growing number of Shamrock Rovers players receiving international recognition. The move is seen as a reward for Healy's consistent displays in the midfield, where his technical ability and vision have stood out in recent matches.

Meanwhile, the club's manager expressed pride in the trio's selection, highlighting it as a testament to the squad's depth and quality. It was a second derby win inside just four days, after last Monday's last-gasp comeback victory over Bohs. The back-to-back successes in the Dublin derby series have galvanized the team and reinforced their dominance in the local rivalry. The recent fixtures showcased not only resilience but also the attacking flair that has become a hallmark under Bradley's management.

Players stepped up in crucial moments, with late goals proving decisive in both encounters. The atmosphere around the club has been buoyant, with supporters relishing the team's ability to deliver under pressure and maintain composure in high-stakes games. Bradley already has three players in his squad with senior Ireland caps - Graham Burke, Jack Byrne and Enda Stevens.

And it was Burke who scored the winner on Friday night against Pat's with an exquisite finish from 20 yards, after a lovely touch and lay-off by Dylan Watts. The goal was a prime example of Burke's technical mastery and his knack for producing moments of brilliance. His ability to influence matches from deep positions or as a Secondary striker has been invaluable. The manager's praise extended beyond the goal, reflecting on Burke's overall contribution to the team.

"The ability he has and what he gives to the game, how he lives his life towards the game and the maturity has helped him become a better player," Bradley remarked. "He's a special talent. We shouldn't take for granted what we have there and what we see on a daily and weekly basis. For someone of that type who plays the majority of the game in our half, to have over 100 goals is incredible.

He's not a big centre-forward that relies on crosses. Nine times out of ten, Graham creates his own opportunities and takes them.

" These words underscore the unique skill set Burke possesses, combining creativity, vision, and clinical finishing. His journey from a promising youngster to a key figure for both club and country serves as an inspiration within the squad. The team's dynamics have been enriched by such talents, fostering a competitive environment that pushes everyone to improve. As the season progresses, the blend of experienced internationals and emerging stars like Healy positions the club strongly for both domestic and European ambitions





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Ireland National Team Matt Healy Shamrock Rovers Stephen Bradley Graham Burke Canada Friendly Derby Win Ed Mcginty Adam Brennan

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