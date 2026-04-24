Healy-Rae Brothers Under Strain as Kingdom Detente is Broken

A rift has emerged within the Healy-Rae political family in County Kerry following ministerial resignations, sparking speculation of a potential split and separate election tickets. The situation involves tensions between Michael, Danny, and Jackie Healy-Rae, with disagreements over the Taoiseach's attitude and the handling of ministerial appointments at the core of the issue.

A palpable tension has emerged within the prominent Healy-Rae political dynasty in County Kerry , Ireland , following the recent resignations of Michael Healy-Rae from his ministerial position and, subsequently, Danny Healy-Rae from his role as a member of the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

The situation, described by one observer as a “sight to behold” with a noticeable “outbreak of social distancing” between different factions of the family, has sparked speculation about a potential fracturing of the traditionally unified Healy-Rae political force. The roots of the discord appear to stem from disagreements surrounding Michael Healy-Rae’s resignation, with his son, Jackie Healy-Rae, publicly expressing his father’s dissatisfaction with the Taoiseach’s attitude as a key factor.

This public airing of grievances, coupled with a noticeable shift in Jackie’s demeanor within the Kerry County Council chambers – characterized by unusual quietness and a lack of his typically assertive engagement – has fueled reports of a serious rift. The dynamic within the Healy-Rae family is complex, with each brother possessing distinct political styles and allegiances.

Michael Healy-Rae, a long-serving TD, is seen as the more outspoken and independent figure, while Danny Healy-Rae, though entering politics later, is considered closer to their late father, Jackie Healy-Rae Sr., and historically received regular guidance from him. This historical dynamic appears to be playing a role in the current tensions, with Danny reportedly having been less enthusiastic about the political deal that ultimately led to Michael’s ministerial appointment and being held accountable for Michael not securing a rural ministry during Enda Kenny’s tenure as Taoiseach.

The Kerry’s Eye newspaper has reported that the situation is so strained that the brothers might even contest the next election on separate tickets, potentially pitting Michael against Danny in the south of the county and Michael’s son, Jackie, against other candidates in the north. Despite these reports, both Michael and Danny Healy-Rae have publicly denied any significant split, asserting their continued commitment to serving the people of Kerry.

However, the visible changes in behavior and the underlying historical tensions suggest a more complicated reality. The fallout from the resignations extends beyond the immediate family members. Jackie Healy-Rae, who previously held a position as a special advisor to his father, experienced personal professional consequences as a result of Michael’s departure. He has openly discussed the “blow” this was to him and his father’s distress over recent events.

Within the council chambers, Jackie’s usual energetic participation has diminished, with a noticeable reluctance to move motions or engage in debate. This shift has not gone unnoticed by his colleagues, including TD Michael Cahill, who indirectly criticized Jackie’s actions regarding the South Kerry greenway project, prompting a defense from Jackie’s cousin, Johnny Healy-Rae. The situation highlights the intricate web of relationships and loyalties within the Healy-Rae network and the potential for internal divisions to impact their collective political influence.

The future of the Healy-Rae dynasty, once a symbol of unwavering unity and grassroots power in County Kerry, now appears uncertain as the family navigates this period of internal strain and potential realignment. The question remains whether they can overcome these challenges and maintain their dominance in Kerry politics, or if this marks the beginning of a significant shift in the political landscape of the region





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