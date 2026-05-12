Heart's unlikely Scottish Premiership title challenge and Celtic's comeback

Derek McInnes has led Hearts to within two matches of an extraordinary Scottish Premiership title triumph with a win at home to Falkirk coupled with a potential defeat for Celtic at Motherwell. While he feels the team has the ability to win the league, there's uncertainty ahead, with both teams having the potential to secure the premier league for the first time since 1960.

Defeat for the champions at Motherwell and a win for the leaders at home to Falkirk will crown them champions for the first time since 1960.

Derek McInnes has led Hearts to within two matches of an extraordinary Scottish Premiership title triumph. Derek McInnes says 'It’s nice to be able to hear ‘Hearts could win the league at Tynecastle. ’ The likelihood is we are going to have to win two games or certainly pick up four points.

Hearts' taking of 10 points out of 12, despite serious squad disruption and facing a strong Motherwell team twice in that run, contradicts the lazy notion of them bottling it. This isn't a semi-final ahead of a final; this is a final for us





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Scottish Premiership Title Challenge Eden Sports Whisky Sporting Events Hearts Motherwell Celtic Tynecastle O'riley O'neill Soccer

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