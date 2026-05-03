Heartbreak as 11-Year-Old Boy from Offaly Dies Unexpectedly

The community of Ballycumber, Co Offaly, is mourning the sudden death of 11-year-old Bobby Dunne. Tributes have poured in describing him as a joyful and cherished member of the community.

The community of Co Offaly is reeling from the sudden and heartbreaking loss of 11-year-old Bobby Dunne, a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend.

Bobby passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, at Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe, surrounded by his grieving family. The news has cast a pall of sorrow over Ballycumber and the surrounding areas, with tributes pouring in from family, friends, school officials, and local sporting organizations. Bobby’s family, in a poignant notice shared on RIP.ie, expressed their profound sadness and heartbreak.

They remembered him as a vibrant and cherished individual who brought immeasurable joy and laughter to all who had the privilege of knowing him. The family acknowledged the pain of his loss, noting that he was predeceased by his grandfather, Liam, who they believe welcomed him with open arms. Bobby is survived by his devoted parents, Annalene and Brian, his loving brother Jack, and his treasured grandparents Mick and Jackie Tyrrell, and Gemma Dunne.

He was also a deeply loved nephew to Ross (Jill), Kenneth (Laura), Sandra (Patrick Rip), and Billy, and a cherished cousin to Fianna, Liam, Caitlin, Christian, Megan, Cillian, Lennie, and Rowen. The outpouring of grief reflects the significant impact Bobby had on the lives of so many. His personality and charm were frequently mentioned in tributes, highlighting his ability to brighten the days of those around him.

The family’s request for privacy during this incredibly difficult time has been widely respected by the community. The impact of Bobby’s passing extends beyond his immediate family and friends. His involvement in the local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) community was significant, with the Brosna Gaels Camogie Club canceling training on Monday evening as a mark of respect. The club expressed their heartfelt condolences to Bobby’s mother, father, brother, and the wider Dunne and Tyrrell families.

Similarly, Boher National School, where Bobby was a pupil, has offered its deepest sympathy to the Dunne and Tyrrell families and to his classmates. School staff and the board of management acknowledged the profound loss felt by the entire school community, emphasizing the importance of remembering Bobby and cherishing the memories they shared. Parents of fellow pupils have also shared their condolences online, describing Bobby as a cheerful and enthusiastic child who always greeted them with a smile.

One parent recalled Bobby’s excitement and happiness as he left school each day, while another mourner expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of such a friendly and talented boy. The local community is rallying around the Dunne family, offering support and comfort during this time of unimaginable grief. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, allowing the community to come together and pay their final respects to a young life tragically cut short.

The loss of Bobby Dunne serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones. His memory will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of all who knew him, and his spirit will continue to inspire joy and laughter for years to come





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