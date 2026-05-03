Heartbreak for Allen as Wu Yize Reaches World Championship Final

Mark Allen suffered a dramatic defeat in the World Championship semi-final, losing a final-frame decider to Wu Yize who will now face Shaun Murphy in the final.

Mark Allen experienced a devastating defeat in the World Championship semi-final at the Crucible , falling short of his first world final appearance in a dramatic final-frame decider against Wu Yize .

The Northern Irishman had appeared on the cusp of victory, building a commanding 16-14 lead in the best-of-33 frame match. The tension was palpable as Allen approached the penultimate frame, successfully potting the crucial pink ball and positioning himself for a simple black ball to seal his place in the final.

However, the immense pressure of the moment proved too much, as Allen agonizingly missed the black, offering a crucial lifeline to his Chinese opponent. Wu Yize seized the opportunity with composure, capitalizing on Allen’s error to win the decisive 33rd frame and secure his maiden World Championship final berth against Shaun Murphy, the 2005 champion. This loss marks another heartbreaking near-miss for Allen at the Crucible, his third semi-final defeat at the iconic Sheffield venue.

The missed black ball will undoubtedly haunt him for a long time, representing a pivotal moment that slipped through his fingers. Immediately after the match, a visibly distraught Allen acknowledged the pressure and his own shortcomings. He candidly stated that a player who misses such a crucial shot doesn’t deserve to reach the world final, reflecting on the missed opportunities to close out the match earlier.

Despite his disappointment, Allen displayed sportsmanship, acknowledging Wu Yize’s skill and predicting a bright future for the young Chinese player. He extended his best wishes to Wu, believing he has the potential to become a world champion, and praised his opponent’s performance throughout the match. Allen’s graciousness in defeat underscored his character, even in the face of such a crushing setback.

He conceded that Wu Yize deserved to be in the final, highlighting the Chinese player’s ability to capitalize on the opportunities presented. Wu Yize, at just 22 years old, will now compete in his first World Championship final, aiming to emulate his compatriot Zhao Xintong, who made history last year by becoming the first Chinese player to lift the prestigious trophy. Yize himself expressed empathy for Allen, recognizing the unfortunate circumstances of the semi-final’s conclusion.

He acknowledged Allen’s strong position in the match and admitted to feeling fortunate to have been given a chance to recover. The final is scheduled to be played over two days, beginning on Sunday, May 2nd, and concluding on Monday, May 3rd. The anticipation is building for a thrilling showdown between Wu Yize and Shaun Murphy, as both players vie for the ultimate prize in snooker.

The match promises to be a captivating display of skill, strategy, and mental fortitude, as they battle for the coveted World Championship title. The outcome will undoubtedly be a defining moment in both players’ careers, and the snooker world eagerly awaits the clash





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Snooker World Championship Mark Allen Wu Yize Shaun Murphy Crucible Sheffield

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