Heartbreaking Funeral Service Held for Anne Laird-Caffrey, Wife of Colm Hayes

Mourners gathered to pay their respects at the funeral of Anne Laird-Caffrey, wife of Irish broadcaster Colm Hayes, who passed away after a six-year battle with cancer. The service was filled with sadness, laughter, and heartfelt tributes, celebrating her life and the impact she had on her loved ones.

The funeral of Anne Laird-Caffrey , wife of Irish broadcaster Colm Hayes , took place on Saturday morning, filled with a mix of sadness, tears, and moments of laughter. Anne passed away earlier in the week after a six-year battle with cancer, leaving behind a loving family. The service was held at Mount Jerome Cemetery & Crematorium in Dublin, with mourners gathering to pay their respects to a woman deeply cherished by all who knew her.

The atmosphere was heavy with grief, yet the celebration of her life was evident through the chosen music, readings, and personal tributes.\The service began with the song 'Always a Woman' by Billy Joel, setting a poignant tone as attendees entered the Victorian Chapel. Symbols representing Anne's life were brought forward, including a bottle of Jo Malone perfume, a bottle of Cointreau, a caricature of her beloved dog Rocky, and her passport. These items offered a glimpse into her passions and the things that brought her joy. Anne's daughter Holly read a poem, followed by a Bible passage from the Book of Wisdom. The music continued with Bruce Springsteen's 'If I Should Fall Behind', but it was the Irish ballad 'The Leaves of Autumn' by The Furies that brought many to tears. A montage of photos documenting Anne's life played on a large screen, capturing memories of her life. Colm and Anne's son Alex spoke of his mother, describing her as amazing. He joked about her love for travel and margaritas, while his voice broke when he bid her farewell. His words offered a touching testament to the close bond they shared, highlighting her zest for life and the impact she had on those around her.\Colm Hayes, in his tribute to his wife, lauded her as a 'fighter'. He started by expressing gratitude to the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital for their care, emphasizing the diversity of nationalities among the nurses who looked after her. He recounted her strength and resilience throughout her illness, framing her bravery in the context of everyday heroes. He spoke of her early life in Belfast, her role in raising her siblings after the loss of their mother, and her eventual job at Nova Radio in Dublin, where she met him. He humorously recalled his persistence in asking her out, leading to their eventual marriage. He emphasized her compassion, love for her children, and passion for travel. He concluded his tribute by sharing his final moments with her, expressing his love and promising to always remember her. The service ended with 'I Can't Tell You Why' by The Eagles, as mourners offered their final goodbyes. The entire ceremony served as a heartfelt farewell and a celebration of a life well-lived, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended





