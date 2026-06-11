Heartbreaking Loss of Newlyweds Adam Hencek and Tomas Fueller in Tipperary

A young Slovakian couple living in Tipperary passed away within days of each other shortly after their wedding, prompting a massive community fundraising effort.

The community of Tipperary , specifically within the area of Carrick-on-Suir, is currently engulfed in profound sorrow following the untimely and devastating passing of a young newlywed couple, Adam Hencek and Tomas Fueller.

The tragedy unfolded with a cruelty that has left friends and family reeling, as the two men passed away within mere days of one another. This heartbreaking sequence of events occurred just a few short weeks after the couple had celebrated their wedding, a milestone that should have marked the beginning of a lifelong journey together. Adam, who was only 23 years old, died unexpectedly at the shared home of the couple on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In a secondary blow that seems almost impossible to comprehend, his husband Tomas, aged 25, passed away at their home just three days later on Friday. To honor their union and their shared life, a joint cremation ceremony was conducted at the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy, providing a final, unified farewell for two souls who were deeply committed to one another.

Both Adam and Tomas were originally from Slovakia, hailing from the towns of Partizanske and Malacky, before making their home in Ireland. Those who knew them describe the couple as having an infectious energy and an overwhelming love for life that touched everyone they encountered. Their vibrant spirits and joyful dispositions made them beloved figures in their local circle.

The grief extends across international borders, as the couple is mourned not only by their friends in Tipperary but also by their extended families in Slovakia. The official death notice highlighted the immense void left in the lives of their loving relatives, specifically mentioning Adam's parents, Peter and Lubica, and Tomas' grandparents, Jozefa and Milan.

The loss of such young individuals, who had so recently pledged their lives to one another, has cast a long shadow over the community, reminding everyone of the fragility of existence. In the wake of this double tragedy, a wave of generosity emerged as a fundraising campaign was launched to support the bereaved families with the costs of the funeral arrangements.

Mirka, a relative of Adam, initiated the effort to help fund the wake and the joint cremation services, appealing to the kindness of strangers and loved ones alike. The response was overwhelming, with donations pouring in from across Ireland and Slovakia. In total, over 12,000 euros were raised, a testament to the impact Adam and Tomas had on those around them.

Mirka expressed deep gratitude to all the donors, noting that the goal was reached thanks to the immense support received during a time of utter devastation. This collective effort provided some small measure of relief to the families, allowing them to focus on their grief rather than the financial burden of burying their children and grandchildren.

Tributes to the couple have continued to flow, painting a picture of two men who were a source of light and happiness for their peers. Friends from Tipperary have shared poignant messages of heartbreak, struggling to come to terms with the sudden silence where there was once so much laughter.

One close friend of Tomas shared a particularly moving tribute, describing him as the brightest light on earth and predicting that he would now be the brightest star in the sky. Such words reflect the deep emotional bonds the couple formed during their time in Ireland. The sheer tragedy of their passing, coming so soon after the joy of their wedding, has left a lasting scar on the community.

As the families seek solace in their shared memories and the support of a global network of friends, the legacy of Adam and Tomas remains one of love, energy, and a bond that even death could not separate, as they were laid to rest together





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Tipperary Slovakia Tragedy Community Support Newlyweds

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