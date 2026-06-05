Heartfelt Funeral Mass Held for 10-Year-Old Girl Who Loved Music and Drama

The funeral mass for 10-year-old Grace Mahon, who passed away suddenly last Saturday, was held at St Cyprian's Church in Screen, County Wexford. The ceremony was filled with touching tributes and heartfelt eulogies from her family and friends. Grace's love for music, drama, and reading was celebrated through various tributes, including a cherished family photograph, a cat sculpture, and her Girl Guides badges. Her fellow pupils formed a Guard of Honour, and her white wicker coffin was carried out of the church to the sound of Taylor Swift's You Belong with Me.

Grace Mahon , 10, who died suddenly last Saturday, was remembered at a heartfelt funeral mass at St Cyprian's Church in Screen, County Wexford . A 10 year old girl who tragically passed away was passionate about music and drama and cherished singing Taylor Swift songs in the car with her mum, mourners heard at her funeral.

The mass for Grace Mahon, who died last Saturday, was held at St Cyprian's Church in Screen, County Wexford, on Friday. Attendees were asked beforehand to wear vivid colours to celebrate Grace's life and were requested not to wear black. In a deeply moving eulogy, her devastated father Dave said: From the day Grace was born, we knew she was special. For the first six months, Grace wanted nobody apart from her mammy.

She didn't like her cot and spent many nights in bed with me and Kara. When we did eventually move her into her own room, we needed to crawl out of the room because if she saw you trying to leave, she'd give out. Dave added: On one such occasion, however, Grace had other ideas and dropped a full bottle on my head to bring me back from the land of nod with a mild concussion.

That's just the way she was. She loved company. Dave also spoke about Grace's passion for reading and revealed the family lovingly nicknamed her Moo. He said: Her love for reading kicked off very young, and her enjoyment of books continued to grow.

She loved nothing more than going into second-hand bookshops with Grandad. Her love of music and screen started from a very early age, and she loved nothing more than a movie with a bucket of homemade popcorn and Maltesers mixed in She is passionate about music and drama... when she did something, she did it with style and sass.

Singing along to Taylor Swift with Mammy in the car was great fun for them, but maybe not so much for the rest of us. Fighting back tears, David continued: I could speak for days about Grace and sorry to say for you all, I will for the rest of my life. I shouldn't be saying this in a church, but I'm not a religious person.

I do believe that there are rights and wrongs, morals and guidelines, which we should all adhere to. Kara is the same. We did our best to impart these into our gorgeous little girl. It was never challenging; she made it straightforward and never a chore.

I have no regrets whatsoever about the time we spent with her, and that she knew we loved her and constantly reminded her. If all of you could have a memory of her and smile. That will be of some comfort to us. We can never say goodbye to our Moo but we can say Slan, Au Revoir, or Adios.

She would have understood them all. For now, see you later, sweetheart. I'm the proudest daddy there ever was. Grace's white wicker coffin was carried into the church to the gentle strains of Sapphire by Ed Sheeran.

Touching tributes chosen to reflect Grace's life included a cherished family photograph, a cat sculpture, her Girl Guides badges, and a Stranger Things TV show sign. Her fellow pupils formed a heartfelt Guard of Honour, and as her coffin was carried out of the church, You Belong with Me by Taylor Swift filled the air.





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Grace Mahon Funeral Mass St Cyprian's Church County Wexford Taylor Swift Music Drama Reading Girl Guides Badges

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