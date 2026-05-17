Hearts condemn shameful scenes at Celtic Park

Hearts have issued a statement condemning the shameful and disgraceful scenes which marred the conclusion to the Scottish Premiership’s title race at Celtic Park.

Hearts player Lawrence Shankland is escorted from the pitch by security following the Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park. The Edinburgh club has issued a statement condemning the shameful and disgraceful scenes which marred the conclusion to the Scottish Premiership ’s title race.

The Hearts squad left the pitch, before the end of stoppage time, with the game never restarted. The pitch invasion caused a chaotic end and nobody seemed to know whether or not the match had been brought to a finish. Celtic manager Martin O’Neill said he was unaware of Hearts players being targeted. The Scottish Professional Football League was yet to say anything on the situation at that point.

The Edinburgh club has expected the strongest action possible to be taken by the footballing authorities in the interests of protecting the safety of players and supporters, and the integrity of our game





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Hearts Celtic Scottish Premiership Pitch Invasion Physical And Verbal Abuse Safety Of Players And Staff Integrity Of Our Game

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