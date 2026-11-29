Hearts came from behind to defeat Celtic 3-1 at Tynecastle, a result that keeps Rangers top of the Premiership, while a Hearts supporter was arrested after Celtic winger Yang Hyun-jun alleged racial abuse.

Hearts defeated Celtic 3-1 at Tynecastle on Saturday, a result that denied the visitors top spot in the William Hill Premiership and returned the Edinburgh side to third place.

The win ended a three-match winless run against the Glasgow club and avenged a 7-1 thrashing at Celtic Park six weeks earlier. The match was overshadowed by an incident shortly after the hour mark when Celtic winger Yang Hyun-jun appeared to claim racist abuse from a Hearts supporter in the main stand. Referee Nick Walsh held talks with a Hearts official, and the club confirmed a supporter had been arrested and officials had apologised to their Celtic counterparts.

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Hearts and Celtic Lineups and Changes

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson made two changes, restoring Leart Kabashi and Josh McPake to the XI after their strong performance in the Conference League match against Monaco on Thursday. Celtic manager Martin O'Neill made three changes, bringing in Cameron Carter-Vickers, Camilo Duran and James Forrest, while record signing Kasper Hogh was omitted due to injury. Celtic created early chances through Yang Hyun-jun and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

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Controversy arose in the 16th minute when Walsh rejected a penalty appeal after a VAR review of a challenge by Jordi Altena on Luke McCowan. The first half was scrappy, and that was the only moment of significance. The second half crack into life when Camilo Duran fired Celtic ahead in the 57th minute.

His 16th goal of the season came after an up and under bamboozled the Hearts defence, and it briefly seemed Celtic would climb above city rivals Rangers. But the goal only served to rile Hearts. Sabah Kerjota's persistence in chasing Altena's blocked shot created an opportunity that Landry Kaboré took in the 59th minute. Josh McPake then created Hearts' second for the marauding Claudio Braga in the 67th minute, with the Celtic defence all at sea.

McPake Goal Secures Hearts Victory

McPake curled a glorious 25-yard shot beyond the motionless Sam Johnstone in the 75th minute to score Hearts' third, a goal of the season contender that secured the three points. Duran hit a post as Celtic chased even a point, but the hosts held firm. This defeat prevents Celtic from reclaiming first place, allowing Rangers to maintain their lead at the summit after their late, late show against Falkirk on Saturday.

For Hearts, the victory boosts their European qualification hopes and highlights the intense competition for the top three spots. Celtic's annual general meeting on Tuesday, which was likely to prove a vehicle for disenchanted supporters even before this loss, has suddenly been cranked up several notches. Hearts, meanwhile, took extra satisfaction in claiming victory from a goal behind against the side that thumped them 7-1 in May.