Heat Dome Traps Moroccan Air, Shattering May Temperature Records Across UK and France

A rare heat dome pushing hot air from Morocco into western Europe has broken May temperature records in the UK and France, sparked health emergencies, and highlighted the accelerating impact of climate change on early‑summer heatwaves.

An intense heat dome , driven by a mass of hot air drifting north from Morocco and trapped beneath a high‑pressure ridge, has shattered temperature records across western Europe this week.

In the United Kingdom, the Met Office confirmed that May 26 was the hottest May day on record, with a maximum of 34.8 °C recorded at Kew Gardens in London. The scorching conditions did not ease at night either - a "tropical night" was logged at Kenley airfield when temperatures lingered above 21.3 °C, breaking the previous May minimum‑temperature record for the second consecutive day.

Across the country, twelve monitoring sites reported maximums above 30 °C and ninety‑seven locations recorded temperatures that either met or exceeded that threshold, prompting the first activation of the national heat‑warning system in May since its introduction in 2004. In France, the impact has been equally dramatic. Météo‑France reported new monthly highs for May at 352 stations, the most extreme of which was 37.1 °C near Hossegor in the Landes department.

Thirty‑one of the nation's 96 departments are now under high‑temperature alerts, eight of them at the orange level, the second‑highest tier that obliges local authorities to issue precautionary advice. The national average temperature, calculated from thirty‑seven weather stations, reached an unprecedented 24.4 °C, surpassing the previous May record of 23.7 °C set in 1944. The heat has already claimed seven lives, most of them drownings in lakes, rivers and beaches, as noted by French junior energy minister Maud Bregeon.

Authorities have ordered additional safeguards for sporting events and public gatherings to mitigate further casualties. Scientists warn that such extreme early‑summer heat is a clear symptom of climate change. Christophe Cassou, a climate researcher, described the event as a once‑in‑a‑thousand‑year occurrence based on the 1979‑2025 climate baseline and virtually impossible in the pre‑industrial era.

Robert Vautard of Agence France‑Presse added that the lengthening of the heat‑wave season is "entirely characteristic of the effects of climate change," predicting that similar temperature spikes could become common in months traditionally considered cooler, such as April and October. Modelling studies indicate that June heatwaves are now about ten times more likely in Europe than they were before the industrial revolution, and the same upward trend is becoming evident for May.

The unprecedented nature of this heat dome underscores the accelerating frequency, intensity, and earlier onset of extreme temperature events across the continent. The heatwave has also triggered social and economic disruptions.

In England, thousands flocked to Bournemouth beach seeking relief, while Londoners sheltered under umbrellas on Westminster Bridge as temperatures remained well above 30 °C. In France, the western towns of Niort, Nantes and Poitiers saw readings between 34 °C and 35 °C, and Paris approached 33 °C, creating a surge in demand for cooling solutions and straining energy networks. Both governments have urged the public to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak heat, and check on vulnerable neighbours.

Meteorological agencies in both countries continue to monitor the situation, warning that the dome could persist for several more days, potentially pushing temperatures toward the 40 °C mark in isolated hotspots. The episode serves as a stark reminder of how rapidly climate‑driven weather extremes can develop, bypassing the gradual build‑up that characterized heatwaves of previous decades.

As the heat dome lingers, the focus now shifts to emergency response, public health protection, and long‑term strategies to reduce greenhouse‑gas emissions, aiming to curb the trajectory toward ever more severe and frequent heat events in Europe





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