Heat warning pushes western counties into yellow alert, schools consider closures

Met Eireann placed a status yellow heat warning over several western and midland counties as temperatures are set to exceed 27 degrees. Authorities note the risk of water safety incidents, forest fires and heat stress, and remind schools and parents that a red warning could force mandatory closures.

Met Eireann issued a status yellow high temperature alert for a number of western and midland counties on Tuesday morning. The warning covers Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois and Offaly and remains in force from midday on Tuesday until early evening on Wednesday.

Forecasts show daytime temperatures climbing above 27 degrees Celsius across the region with night‑time lows staying around 15 degrees, meaning the heat will linger into the early hours. The meteorological service has highlighted several potential impacts including heightened risk of water‑related incidents as more people flock to lakes and beaches, an increased chance of forest fire ignition and uncomfortable sleeping conditions that could lead to heat stress for vulnerable groups.

Although heat‑related school closures are virtually unknown in Ireland, the alert is prompting parents and educators to ask what measures might be taken if the mercury pushes toward 30 degrees for several consecutive days. Met Eireann has warned that a status red warning, which would be issued if temperatures stay at or above 30 degrees for an extended period, could trigger mandatory school closures.

Under the current yellow warning, schools retain the discretion to close if they deem conditions unsafe, provided no red alert is in place. The guidance stresses that children do not sweat as efficiently as adults, making it harder for them to regulate body temperature. During periods of high heat it is essential to ensure that babies and young children stay well hydrated and are given frequent breaks in shaded or cool environments.

Health officials remind the public that heat exhaustion can develop within half an hour of prolonged exposure to high temperatures, especially when fluid intake is insufficient. Symptoms such as dizziness, rapid pulse and profuse sweating should be taken seriously, as they can progress to heatstroke - a life‑threatening emergency that requires immediate medical attention. Residents are urged to monitor vulnerable relatives, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, and keep doors and windows open to promote ventilation.

The combination of high daytime readings and warm nights is expected to keep the region on edge until the warning expires on Wednesday evening





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Heat Warning Temperature Alert School Closures Heat Stress Ireland

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