Heatwave Building Over Western Europe, Ireland May Experience Warm Spell

A heatwave is building over western Europe, with Ireland potentially experiencing a warm spell as temperatures are predicted to reach 25C next week. Despite a grey and drizzly June, Met Eireann's forecast indicates a notable warming trend in the coming days, with highs of 22C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday.

A heatwave is building over western Europe, with Ireland potentially experiencing a warm spell as temperatures are predicted to reach 25C next week. Despite a grey and drizzly June, Met Eireann 's forecast indicates a notable warming trend in the coming days, with highs of 22C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures potentially climbing to 25C, but heavy downpours and thunderstorms are also forecast. Tuesday is predicted to be another scorcher, especially across the east and southeast, where temperatures could once more touch 25C. While the forecast sounds promising, it still falls short of Ireland's official heatwave threshold, which requires five consecutive days of temperatures above 25C. Last month saw Ireland break records with a temperature of 30.6C on May 26, but even with those balmy conditions, it didn't meet Met Éireann's official heatwave criteria.

The national forecaster predicts a generally dry and bright day on Saturday, with long spells of sunshine and temperatures ranging from 16C to 22C. Sunday is expected to be dry with sunny spells, with temperatures ranging from 17C to 23C. Monday will be warm with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, but heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, with temperatures ranging from 20C to 25C. Tuesday will see cloud increasing in most areas, with some patchy rain or drizzle possible in the northwest, but the east and southeast will remain warm and sunny, with temperatures reaching 21C to 25C. There is uncertainty for the rest of the week, but latest guidance suggests a warming trend with potential for showers pushing up from the south





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