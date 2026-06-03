Heavy Downpours Expected to Continue Throughout the Day

A meteorologist warned that heavy downpours will continue throughout the day with temperatures struggling to climb above 15C. The weather will be unsettled with rain or showers each day, along with breezy conditions at times.

Heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout the day with temperatures struggling to climb above 15C. A meteorologist warned that a wet start in many areas will be followed by frequent showers, some of which will be heavy, and thunderstorms are possible.

Sunny spells will break through in between the showers. The meteorologist also warned that tonight it will be cloudy and unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain spreading southeastwards over the country. It will be cool and blustery with widespread showers merging into longer spells of rain at times. The showers will become less frequent later in the day, and some sunny spells will develop.

The highest temperatures will be between 12 to 16 degrees, with fresh and gusty westerly winds. Unsettled weather with rain or showers each day, along with breezy conditions at times, is expected. The weather will become cooler too. Clear spells and scattered showers are expected, mainly over the western half of the country, with a cool night and lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds easing light to moderate southwesterly overnight.

A mix of well-scattered showers and sunny spells is expected at first on Friday, with cloud building from the southwest through the afternoon, followed by rain and spreading into much of the south and west through the evening. The highest temperatures will be between 13 to 16 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest winds.

The weather will become wet in all areas overnight as the rain spreads northeastwards, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a freshening south easterly wind. After a wet or damp start, the rain will gradually clear northeastwards through the afternoon and evening, with drier and brighter weather following from the southwest through the day. The highest temperatures will be between 13 to 18 degrees, with breezy conditions and moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Sunday will be a cooler day with blustery showers or longer spells of rain spreading from the west, with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds





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Heavy Downpours Unsettled Weather Rain Or Showers Breezy Conditions Cool Temperatures

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