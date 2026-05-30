Heavy Showers Forecast for Bank Holiday Weekend but Summer-Like Weather to Return in June

A dramatic change in conditions is on the cards this bank holiday weekend, with heavy and thundery showers forecast. However, the return of summer-like weather is on the horizon and set to come to a dramatic end this bank holiday weekend.

A dramatic change in conditions is on the cards this bank holiday weekend , with heavy and thundery showers forecast - but the return of summer-like weather is on the horizon and set to come to a dramatic end this bank holiday weekend , with heavy and thundery downpours set to lash the country.

After basking in clear blue skies and scorching temperatures of 28C earlier this week, unsettled conditions are forecast for the week ahead with the majority facing spells of rain or showers at times. However, we don't have too long to wait until the good weather returns, with a leading meteorologist pinpointing the exact date of the next warm and sunny spell.

According to Cathal Nolan, climate scientist and founder of Ireland's Weather Channel, Ireland is set to bask in summer-like conditions from June 10, with clear blue skies and sizzling temperatures on the cards. But first we will have to endure a spell of wet and windy weather, with heavy showers forecast along with a sharp drop in temperatures.

Sharing the latest weather forecast with his followers on Saturday morning, Cathal said: We have something to contend with that we haven't mentioned in quite some time and that is rainfall across the country. We have weather fronts pushing in from the west. That's already brought showery rain across many parts of the northwest, midwest and indeed into the southwest of the country.

That will gradually spread to other parts and some of that rain will be heavy locally, even possibly thundery, and gradually make its way right across the country throughout the course of the late morning and afternoon before clearing away into the evening to leave drier, brighter conditions to come tonight. That sets up tomorrow for a mostly overcast day. A little bit of mist and drizzle first thing, but that will clear away.

There will be generally dry conditions but with a lot of cloud about with just the odd sunny spell breaking through here and there, most likely to the east or high ground across the south and southeast of the country. Looking ahead to bank holiday Monday, Cathal said a low pressure will come in once again from the west which sets up for a quite an unsettled week, with lots if rain unfortunately and cooler temperatures as well.

Cathal added: But the good news is that it seems as though we will see a more significant pick-up in our weather as we go into the 10th or maybe the 11th of June as another spell of summer-like weather looks to develop. Ireland can expect mixed weather with rain or showers at times over the coming days, while it will also be cooler than recently with temperatures in mid to high teens.

Today will start off dry in the east. Rain over the western half of Ireland will extend eastwards to all areas by noon. Sunshine and scattered showers will follow through the afternoon and evening, some possibly heavy. Highest temperatures of 15C to 20C, with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Tonight will bring a mix of clear spells and showers, mainly over the northern half of the country. They'll become isolated overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with mostly light southwesterly breezes. Sunday will bring bright or sunny spells and scattered showers.

Rain will develop in the southwest in the evening and extend over Munster and Connacht by nightfall. Highest temperatures of 15C to 20C with light to moderate west to south-west breezes





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Heavy Showers Bank Holiday Weekend Summer-Like Weather June 10 Ireland's Weather Channel

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