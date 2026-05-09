Heavyweight Clash: Daniel Dubois Takes on Fabio Wardley in Manchester Battle for Glory

Daniel Dubois seeks to reclaim world champion status as he faces the resilient WBO title holder Fabio Wardley in a high-stakes heavyweight showdown at Manchester's Co-op Live.

The boxing world is bracing itself for a massive collision as Daniel Dubois prepares to step back into the ring with the ambition of reclaiming a world title.

Known to many as Triple D, the powerhouse fighter is set to engage in a grueling contest against Fabio Wardley this evening. Dubois brings a storied and tumultuous history to this encounter, having previously navigated the treacherous waters of the heavyweight division to claim the interim IBF title through a dominant performance against Filip Hrgovic. His ascent continued as he was elevated to full champion status, a position he defended in spectacular fashion during a historic bout at Wembley Stadium.

That particular night will be remembered for his stunning fifth round knockout of the legendary Anthony Joshua, a victory that sent shockwaves through the sporting community. However, the highs were followed by a challenging setback in July when he faced the formidable Oleksandr Usyk, resulting in the loss of his championship belt.

Now, Dubois views this fight as a pivotal moment of redemption, a chance to prove that his previous success was no fluke and that he possesses the mental fortitude to return to the pinnacle of the sport. Standing in his way is the relentless Fabio Wardley, a fighter who has carved out his own path to glory through sheer will and determination.

Wardley has earned a reputation for being a fighter who never quits, often finding a way to secure victory even when the odds seem stacked against him. His journey to the top saw him capture the WBO interim belt in a hard-fought battle against Joseph Parker last October, a victory that eventually led to his promotion as the full champion.

At 31 years of age, Wardley enters this fight with a profound sense of confidence and a desire to cement his legacy. He has spoken openly about his unwavering belief in his ability to overcome any opponent, regardless of their pedigree or previous achievements.

For Wardley, this first title defense is more than just a fight; it is an opportunity to establish himself as a dominant force in the heavyweight division and to send a clear message to the rest of the contenders that his reign will not be easily ended. The setting for this epic confrontation is the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, a venue expected to be electric with anticipation.

The event is structured to provide fans with a full night of high-caliber boxing, with the main card commencing at approximately 6pm UK time. As the evening progresses through a series of intense undercard matchups, the tension will build toward the main event. The ring walks are expected to begin around 11pm UK time, with Dubois making his entrance first, followed shortly by Wardley. This clash is being broadcast exclusively via DAZN, offering several viewing options for the global audience.

Subscribers of the DAZN Ultimate Tier will receive the fight as part of their package, which includes a variety of other high-profile pay-per-view events throughout the year. For those without a premium subscription, the fight is available as a standalone purchase. This exclusivity means that traditional sports channels like Sky Sports or TNT Sports will not be airing the bout, making DAZN the sole destination for those wanting to witness the outcome.

Beyond the main event, the evening features an impressive array of talent on the undercard, ensuring that boxing enthusiasts are treated to a marathon of action. Notable bouts include Jack Rafferty facing Ekow Essuman and Bradley Rea taking on Liam Cameron, among others. These fights serve as a precursor to the main event, showcasing the depth of talent in the current boxing landscape.

The psychological battle between the two main protagonists has already begun, with Wardley promising a decisive end to the fight and Dubois emphasizing the need to dig deeper than ever before. Dubois has admitted that he feels lucky to have had so many opportunities to fight for world titles but acknowledges that he must return to the drawing board to perfect his approach.

The intersection of Wardley's confidence and Dubois' search for redemption creates a volatile and exciting dynamic that promises an unforgettable night of sport in Manchester





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Boxing Heavyweight Daniel Dubois Fabio Wardley DAZN

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