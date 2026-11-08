Showtime is developing a new drama series about inventor and actress Hedy Lamarr, created by Sarah Treem. The project highlights her co-invention of frequency-hopping technology used in modern wireless standards.

Showtime is set to produce a new limited series chronicling the life of Hedy Lamarr, the Austrian-born American actress and inventor who co-designed the foundational technology for modern wireless communications. The project is being developed by Sarah Treem, the creator and showrunner known for her work on the Showtime drama The Affair, who will serve as both writer and executive producer for the upcoming biographical narrative.

The Life of Hedy Lamarr and Her Inventive Legacy

Hedy Lamarr was born in Austria in 1914 and quickly rose to prominence as one of the most famous American film stars of her generation. Her cinematic career included lead roles in notable productions such as Samson and Delilah, Boom Town, and Come Live With Me. However, her legacy extends far beyond the silver screen due to her significant contributions to engineering and signal processing.

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During the 1930s and 1940s, Lamarr became a celebrated inventor who co-designed a frequency-hopping signal technology. This invention was originally intended to help the Allies disrupt radio-controlled torpedoes during World War II. The technical principles established in that wartime innovation later became the backbone for the development of WiFi and Bluetooth, connecting her early scientific work to the wireless devices used globally today.

Sarah Treem Brings Acclaimed Vision to the Project

Sarah Treem is stepping into the role of creator and showrunner for this new series, bringing her acclaimed experience from The Affair to the task of dramatizing Lamarr's complex life. Treem will also write the series and serve as an executive producer, ensuring that the narrative captures both the glamour of Hollywood and the intellectual rigor of Lamarr's scientific achievements. The announcement signals Showtime's commitment to exploring untold historical figures who shaped modern culture and technology.

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The development of this series highlights the growing interest in stories that bridge the gap between entertainment history and scientific progress. By focusing on a figure who was simultaneously a controversial film star and a brilliant inventor, the series aims to provide a comprehensive view of a woman whose impact was felt in both the cinema industry and the engineering sector. Treem's involvement suggests a narrative depth that will likely explore the challenges Lamarr faced in being taken seriously as an inventor during her lifetime.

Parallel Developments in Gal Gadot's Career

While this series focuses on historical biographical content, the broader landscape of film and television continues to evolve with major franchise developments. Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress, producer, and former model born on 30 April 1985, has gained worldwide recognition for her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe. Her success has made her a prominent figure in modern blockbuster cinema, distinct from the historical period that Hedy Lamarr inhabited but equally impactful in the current entertainment ecosystem.

In addition to her role in the DC Universe, Gal Gadot is associated with the action thriller Red Notice. Recent reports indicate that Red Notice will return for not one but two sequels, expanding the franchise's reach and solidifying its status as a major commercial property. This development underscores the ongoing strength of large-scale action franchises in driving viewer engagement and streaming metrics.

The Intersection of Historical Biopics and Modern Franchises

The announcement of the Hedy Lamarr series and the renewal of Red Notice for two sequels illustrates the diverse strategies currently employed by major networks and platforms. On one hand, there is a continued appetite for high-quality, character-driven biographical dramas that uncover hidden histories and intellectual achievements. On the other, the demand for expansive, high-budget franchise entries remains strong, offering audiences familiar heroes and spectacular action sequences.

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Sarah Treem's upcoming series will join a lineage of productions that seek to humanize historical figures who are often remembered for only one aspect of their careers. By detailing Lamarr's journey from a controversial nude swimmer in the 1933 film Ecstasy to a pioneering engineer, the series aims to correct historical oversights. This approach resonates with modern audiences who value complexity and multidimensionality in storytelling, ensuring that the series will likely attract viewers interested in both history and science.

As Showtime moves forward with development, the series will serve as a testament to the enduring relevance of Hedy Lamarr's contributions to technology. The frequency-hopping mechanism she co-invented is now integral to the wireless connectivity that defines the 21st century. By bringing her story to the small screen, the network hopes to educate and entertain audiences about the profound impact that individual ingenuity can have on global infrastructure. The project stands as a unique convergence of Hollywood glamour and technological innovation, promising to be a significant addition to the current television landscape.