Heimir Hallgrímsson Drafts Uncapped Dundee United Defender Will Ferry in for Friendly Against Grenada

The manager of the Icelandic national team, Heimir Hallgrímsson, has included uncapped Dundee United defender Will Ferry in his squad for a friendly against Grenada. The defender was left out of the original squad due to his club's involvement in the Scottish Premiership. However, manager Jim Goodwin has given Ferry permission to head to Murcia for the friendly, ahead of their final game this weekend against St Mirren.

Heimir Hallgrímsson has drafted uncapped Dundee United defender Will Ferry in for Saturday’s friendly against Grenada . The former Under-21 international was left out of the original squad, as his club was still in Scottish Premiership action.

But ahead of their final game this weekend against St Mirren, manager Jim Goodwin has given Ferry permission to head to Murcia for the friendly. Ferry, who is attracting interest this summer from a number of Championship clubs, was capped nine times at Under-21 level. Last October he received his first senior Ireland call-up for the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Armenia, when injury forced Callum O’Dowda out of the squad.

Ferry will hope to win his first senior cap when Hallgrímsson ’s experimental side takes on Grenada at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia on Saturday evening (5pm Irish time)





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Dundee United Will Ferry Grenada Hallgrímsson Jim Goodwin Championship Clubs Under-21 International World Cup Qualifiers Portugal Armenia Icelandic National Team Estadio Nueva Condomina Murcia Irish Time

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