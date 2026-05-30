Heimir Hallgrímsson Says He Would Respect Players' Decision to Opt Out of Israel Games

Ireland's manager, Heimir Hallgrímsson, expressed his views on the ongoing controversy surrounding the country's Nations League fixtures against Israel. He stated that he would respect any player's decision to opt out of the games, while also emphasizing the importance of following Uefa and Fifa rules.

Heimir Hallgrímsson says he would respect the decision of any player that opts out of Ireland 's Nations League fixtures against Israel . The manager was speaking in the wake of Thursday's 1-0 friendly win over Qatar, which was disrupted by 'Stop The Game' protests, and before a series of dramatic developments yesterday.

The General Assembly hit the quota required to write to the Association requesting an Emergency General Meeting, where a motion to boycott the games would be tabled. It then emerged that the FAI would meet early next week to discuss potentially moving the home game to a neutral venue. Supporters threw tennis balls onto the pitch and unveiled a 'Stop The Game' banner in the 10th, 20th and 40th minutes of the Aviva Stadium clash with Qatar.

He said he wasn't in favour of either a boycott of the games or a switch of the home game to a third country. And asked about the potential for players to not accept a call-up for the games, he replied: 'For me there is no concern, but we would respect that decision and opinion of a player.

' As for the prospect of a number of players stating they wouldn't play, Hallgrímsson said: 'We will tackle that if it comes to that. ' Addressing the protests and the calls for a boycott, the Boys in Green boss said: 'From a footballing perspective it's not fun when this happens, but we respect the protest.

Obviously I've told you before my stand on it that Israel should face the same sanctions as Russia, but I don't think we should boycott the game, if you are asking that. I don't think we should boycott the game, given, number one, it would cost us probably that we would be relegated to League C. Future national teams will suffer.

But most of all we are giving them gifts, we are giving them six points, six-zero in goal-difference, and they will most likely win the Nations League group if we do that. So we are handing them a gift. They have six points and six-zero in goal-difference, it's tough not to win the group with that. Hallgrímsson said that he was coming at the issue from 'the football side' and that he understood and respected 'the feelings of the people.

' But we are the football players, we are coaches, this is from a political level and those who are in government should take these decisions. We are part of Uefa and Fifa, so we need to go by their rules that they set. That is our job. We are not better if we break the rules ourselves.

Hallgrímsson expressed his hope that 'the matter will be resolved before the Israel game in September.

' He suggested that the players 'will probably send a statement about the situation, and what we will do. ' When pressed on that, however, he walked it back slightly, saying: 'We were talking, maybe it's best for especially the young ones that there is a statement from the players about the situation, so we can kind of point to that statement.

' As for the prospect of playing the home game on foreign soil, Hallgrímsson said: 'Again, if I think from a footballing perspective, I am here to try to win games. We are representing the nation on the pitch. Not playing in the Aviva would of course be difficult for us because we have been really good here, we have had such fantastic support here





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heimir Hallgrímsson Ireland Nations League Israel Boycott FAI Aviva Stadium

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘That’s the negative side of not coming’ - Heimir's warning to absent playersThe Ireland manager was forced into late changes to his squad after five players withdrew from the Qatar and Canada friendlies.

Read more »

Israel says it will implement plan to allow Palestinians to leave GazaIsrael's government has announced plans to implement a policy that would allow large numbers of Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip. The policy, which has been promoted by Israeli officials including Katz, is intended to 'clean out' the strip for reconstruction. However, human rights organisations and lawyers have warned that the conditions imposed by Israel mean that no departure can be considered voluntary and the policy constitutes planning for ethnic cleansing.

Read more »

Ireland v Qatar live updates: Follow the action from international friendlyHeimir Hallgrímsson’s team face World Cup participants at the Aviva Stadium

Read more »

LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Qatar, International FriendlyHeimir Hallgrímsson’s side host Qatar at the Aviva Stadium this evening.

Read more »