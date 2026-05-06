Heimir Hallgrimsson Pushes for January Camp to Integrate League of Ireland Players into Ireland Squad

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson is reviving plans for a January training camp to assess domestic talent ahead of Euro 2028, despite financial constraints and potential resistance from League of Ireland managers. The initiative aims to provide a platform for Irish-based players to showcase their abilities at the international level, with key figures like Dawson Devoy, Matt Healy, and Victor Ozhianvuna in contention. Hallgrimsson has also integrated former League of Ireland players like Jack Moylan and Owen Elding into his squad, signaling a strategic shift to blend domestic and international talent.

Heimir Hallgrimsson , the Republic of Ireland manager, is reigniting his plans for a January training camp exclusively for Irish-based players, despite potential resistance from League of Ireland managers.

The initiative, which was previously shelved due to financial constraints within the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), is now back on the table as Hallgrimsson seeks to evaluate all available talent ahead of Ireland’s Euro 2028 qualification campaign, with Dublin set to host matches. While the FAI still faces budgetary challenges, Hallgrimsson is determined to proceed, viewing the January camp as a crucial opportunity to integrate domestic players into the national team setup.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley had previously criticized the idea, citing its timing during the League of Ireland pre-season. However, Hallgrimsson remains undeterred, emphasizing the need to provide a platform for homegrown talent to showcase their abilities at the international level. The Ireland boss recently omitted League of Ireland players from his squad for a training camp in Spain and a friendly against Grenada, scheduled for May 16.

He explained that this decision was strategic, as the match falls outside the FIFA international window, meaning clubs are not obligated to release players. Instead, Hallgrimsson has signaled that domestic players could still earn call-ups for the upcoming fixtures against Qatar on May 28 and Canada on June 6. Among the League of Ireland players on his radar are Bohemians captain Dawson Devoy and Shamrock Rovers duo Matt Healy and Victor Ozhianvuna.

Hallgrimsson acknowledged the potential disruption to domestic leagues but argued that the benefits of the January camp outweigh the drawbacks. He pointed to his past experiences managing Iceland and Jamaica, where such initiatives often unearthed hidden gems who later became key players.

The Ireland manager also addressed concerns about clubs refusing to release players for the January camp, noting that while it is their right, he believes the opportunity to perform at a higher level could be transformative for young talents. Meanwhile, Hallgrimsson has already begun integrating former League of Ireland players into his squad, with Jack Moylan, the ex-Shelbourne star now playing for Lincoln City, earning a call-up for the Spanish camp.

Moylan’s impressive form in England’s League One, where he played a pivotal role in Lincoln’s title success, caught Hallgrimsson’s attention. The Ireland boss praised Moylan’s creativity, goal-scoring ability, and overall attributes, suggesting he was close to being included in the squad for the March friendlies against Czechia and North Macedonia. Another former League of Ireland player, Owen Elding, is also on the verge of an Ireland breakthrough.

The 20-year-old, who grew up in Ireland but currently plays for Hibernian in Scotland, has confirmed his commitment to the Boys in Green despite interest from England’s youth setup. Hallgrimsson revealed that he had spoken to Elding to reaffirm his allegiance, stating that the youngster is fully committed to representing Ireland.

Although Elding’s Irish citizenship process is still pending, Hallgrimsson indicated that he may still bring the player into the squad for the upcoming matches, even if he cannot play, to foster his development and integration with the team. Hallgrimsson’s proactive approach reflects his determination to build a competitive squad for Euro 2028, leveraging both domestic and international talent to strengthen Ireland’s chances





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Heimir Hallgrimsson Republic Of Ireland League Of Ireland Euro 2028 January Camp

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