Helen Lewis Unpacks Policies, Influential Figures, and the Political Explosive of Women's Rights and Gender Identity

Helen Lewis, a staff writer at The Atlantic, discusses her article on policies and influential figures promoting them, where she argues against some rights for women. She also talks about the political explosive nature of questions around women's rights and gender identity, and how media and politics have become entangled in a cycle of outrage and performance.

Journalist and author Helen Lewis has built a reputation for sharp analysis of politics, culture, and the forces reshaping public life. In a piece for The Atlantic , where Lewis is a staff writer, she unpicks policies and the figures promoting them, arguing against some rights for women.

On today's Inside Politics podcast, she talks to Hugh Linehan about influential figures who would once have been considered 'fringe' coming to the fore. She explains why questions around women's rights and gender identity have become so politically explosive, and how media and politics have become entangled in a cycle of outrage and performance. Three lifetime bests inside five days puts Sharlene Mawdsley on an exciting new trajectory. Thirty-four men deported to Poland and Lithuania on grounds of criminality.

Israel sidelined as Trump pushes Iran agreement. Plight of Ebola-engulfed region laid bare by lack of medical supplies and a cynical public





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Helen Lewis The Atlantic Inside Politics Podcast Influential Figures Women's Rights Gender Identity Media And Politics Cycle Of Outrage And Performance Policies Political Explosive Sharlene Mawdsley Thirty-Four Men Deported To Poland And Lithuan Israel Trump Iran Agreement Plight Of Ebola-Engulfed Region

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